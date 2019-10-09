Police officer charged with arranging to have sex with a minor
WENTZVILLE — A Centralia police officer has been charged with arranging to meet a woman and have sex with her 14-year-old daughter after it turned out that the woman was actually an undercover FBI employee.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the sex charge was filed Tuesday in federal court against 41-year-old Clint Baer, one day after an FBI sting in Wentzville.
An affidavit says he was arrested while walking to a hotel, where the teen was supposed to be waiting, with a woman whom he believed was her mother. An FBI agent say Baer admitted giving the woman money for the hotel room, but said he wasn’t sure that he was going to go through with having sex with the teen.
The Centralia police department says Baer is no longer an employee.
Missouri court sides with prison guards in suit over pay
JEFFERSON CITY — A state appeals court has sided with Missouri prison guards who alleged they were shorted on their pay in a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers $125 million.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Tuesday denied the state’s objections to a Cole County jury’s 2018 verdict in favor of 13,000 current and past officers.
Spokesman Chris Nuelle said the attorney general’s office is reviewing the decision and weighing a possible appeal.
The 2012 lawsuit alleged that the Department of Corrections did not pay guards for time spent going through searches and metal detectors at the start of their shifts and during exit procedures at the end of them.
The jury verdict would give the average corrections officer at least $5,000.
—The Associated Press