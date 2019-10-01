Icelandair to discontinue flights to and from Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — Icelandair plans to drop its flights to and from Kansas City next summer.
The airline company said in a news release it is ending flights between Kansas City and Keflavik Airport near Reykjavik, Iceland, for “commercial reasons.” It also plans to discontinue nonstop service to San Francisco.
Icelandair also said it is reviewing its routes to improve profitability and reduce risk because of the suspension of the Boeing MAX aircraft, which was grounded in March after two crashes killed more than 300 people. Icelandair leases five of the jets during the summer season.
The Kansas City Star reports when the flight was announced in 2018, it was the Kansas City airport’s first transatlantic route. City officials said they hoped it would lead to more overseas flights from Kansas City.
Missouri man sentenced to 9 years in revenge stabbing of dog
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A Missouri man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for fatally stabbing a dog 11 times in revenge, dumping its remains on the owner’s doorstep and then telling her on Snapchat that it sounded like she was having a “ruff” day.
Andrew Nipper, of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced last month for felony animal abuse, stealing the animal and first-degree stalking.
Court records say the dog’s owner responded to a knock at her door in May and found her pet’s remains in a trash bag on her doorstep.
The Southeast Missourian reports she told police Nipper and her friend had dated. She said she believed the stabbing was in retaliation for calling police after Nipper stalked her friend. She said he also tried to strike her with his vehicle.
Man sentenced in large southwest Missouri meth distribution
SPRINGFIELD — After several legal delays, the leader of one of southwest Missouri’s largest meth distribution networks has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.
Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Friend was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors say Friend was tied to 99 pounds of meth that were brought into southwest Missouri.
The Springfield News-Leader reports Friend had agreed to a plea deal months ago that would have sent him to prison for 30 years.
But before that sentencing hearing could be held, Congress passed legislation that changed how prior drug convictions affect a defendant’s sentence.
Friend ended up accepting a second plea deal in April.
Prosecutors say Friend was arrested in November 2014 while trying to buy 2 pounds of meth. Federal investigators ultimately implicated 28 other people in the meth distribution ring.
Woman who allegedly injured Menard’s store employee charged
BALLWIN — A woman who police say shoplifted from a Menards store in St. Louis County and ran over a store employee while trying to escape is in police custody.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 31-year-old Debbie Penn of St. Louis County was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing, and fourth-degree assault. She is being held on $250,000 bond.
Police say Penn had several children with her when they left the store near Ballwin Wednesday with a cart full of items she hadn’t purchased.
A Menards worker, 49-year-old Michelle Arthur, stood in front of Penn’s car to prevent her from leaving. Police say Penn drove into Arthur, who fell off the car when Penn drove away.
Arthur was hospitalized with a head injury. Her condition was not available Tuesday.
—The Associated Press