Feds approve public disaster aid for 68 Missouri counties
JEFFFERSON CITY — More than half of Missouri’s counties have been approved for federal aid to fix public infrastructure and remove debris following the most recent round of flooding and tornadoes.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved public assistance for governments and nonprofits in 68 counties affected by flooding and storms between April 29 and July 5.
Preliminary assessments have identified $49 million in public costs — mostly to state and local roads and bridges, buildings and utilities.
State Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Caty Eisterhold says the state hopes to conduct damage assessment in an additional 22 counties that could be added to the federal disaster declaration.
Federal public assistance also was approved earlier this year for flooding that occurred in March and April.
Square Inc. to move into Post-Dispatch building in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Silicon Valley firm Square Inc. has signed a 15-year lease for the downtown building that will soon be vacated by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, with plans to more than double its St. Louis workforce.
Square Inc. was founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey along with Jim McKelvey. Both are St. Louis natives.
Square already employs about 500 people in St. Louis’ Central West End — the payment processing firm’s second-largest office behind its San Francisco headquarters. The Post-Dispatch reports that those workers will eventually move to the downtown building, which has room for up to 1,400 workers.
Dorsey called St. Louis “an amazing home and partner.”
The Post-Dispatch is moving to a nearby building. Its longtime home at 900 North Tucker was sold to McKelvey’s StarLake Holdings in September.
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for impeachment inquiry
KANSAS CITY — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri is joining other Democrats in calling for an inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
Cleaver on Monday issued a statement saying a special report and testimony before two House committees last week by special counsel Robert Mueller convinced him the president committed one or more instances of obstruction of justice while in office.
Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, said Congress has a constitutional responsibility to further investigate evidence presented by Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Cleaver didn’t support drafting articles of impeachment against Trump but said he hoped Congress would enforce subpoenas for more information.
An Associated Press survey on Friday found about 100 Democrats in the 435-member House favor opening an impeachment inquiry.
Missouri tightens Legionnaires’ reporting requirements
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made an emergency rule change earlier this month that requires health providers to report evidence of Legionnaires’ within one day instead of three.
Department chief Randall Williams said the change will help the state act more aggressively in stopping the spread of the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of cases of Legionnaires’ rose by 500% percent from 2000 to 2017. The Missouri health department says 814 people in Missouri have contracted Legionnaires’ since 2014.
The disease is not spread from person-to-person contact but by breathing infected mist or steam.
