4 more killed, 2 wounded in violence-wracked St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Authorities say shootings left four people dead and two others wounded in a three-hour span in the St. Louis area as violence continues to wrack the city.
KSDK-TV reports that the first of Monday’s shootings happened around 7:50 p.m. and left two men dead.
Police say two people were wounded around an hour later. Then, at 9:50 p.m. a man was fatally shot at a gas station. And at 10:50 p.m., a woman was found dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced that he was sending highway patrol troopers and other state workers to St. Louis to fight the violence. St. Louis has long had one of the nation’s highest murder rates and is on pace to top last year’s total of 186.
Bonnie and Clyde-related items sold at auction
JOPLIN — A sawed-off shotgun used by Bonnie and Clyde will remain in Joplin after being sold at auction.
The Joplin Globe reports the weapon and other items related to the notorious criminal couple were auctioned Saturday in Boston.
The Western Field Browning Model 30 shotgun was recovered after a 1933 gunfight in Joplin that killed two Missouri law officers. Bonnie and Clyde and their gang escaped.
Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, said the shotgun sold for $68,750. Livingston said the bidder wanted to remain anonymous but was determined to keep the weapon in Joplin.
A Bulova wristwatch taken from Clyde Barrow’s body after his death in a 1934 gunfight sold for $112,500. And bidding on a book of poetry written by Bonnie Parker reached $25,000 before a cosigner withdrew it.
— The Associated Press