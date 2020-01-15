GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31
DETROIT — More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.
The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority and will get improved health care benefits at a low cost, dental and vision benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.
Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour. The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky, GM said Wednesday in a statement.
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company. The agreement came after a contentious 40-day strike last fall that crippled GM’s U.S. production and cost the company well over $1 billion.
Temporary workers can get permanent jobs after two or three years depending on their start dates, but they start at the low end of a pay scale, so people doing the same work can end up at different pay rates.
Rep. Cleaver’s opponent apologizes for Cosby-related tweet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri in this year’s primary has apologized for incorrectly accusing the incumbent of having a picture of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby under his desk.
Maite Salazar of Kansas City last week retweeted a post that showed a picture under Cleaver’s desk and claimed it showed Cosby, who was accused of drugging and sexually abusing several women and is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for a conviction in one case.
Rachel Gonzalez, a member of the executive committee for the Missouri Democratic Party, quickly corrected Salazar, tweeting that the picture shows Al Jarreau and was taken when the singer visited Kansas City.
Salazar’s initial apology was criticized as too weak, so the challenger posted a video Monday acknowledging the accusation was mistakenly made without checking if it was true. Salazar apologized directly to Cleaver.
“I have publicly apologized for my actions and hold myself accountable,” Salazar said in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. “My focus continues to be on the issues that affect the 5th District.”
Cleaver’s political director, Phil Scaglia, said the picture was under Cleaver’s desk because he has run out of wall space in his office in Washington, D.C.
“It is terribly unfortunate that an opponent of Congressman Cleaver chose to attack him in such a disrespectful manner,” Scaglia said. “His career has been built upon consensus, civility and bringing diverse communities together. Certainly this is not the first time as an African American leader in the (Kansas City) metro area and nationally that he has come under baseless and false attacks. He is 100% focused on serving his constituents and focusing on business in Congress.”Salazar , who is gender fluid, is a progressive who has not previously run for office. Through Sept. 30, 2019, Salazar’s campaign had $1,710 cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Cleaver, who is serving his seventh term in office, had $634,623 cash on hand during the same period.
Missouri man sentenced for blowing up ex-wife’s car
ST. LOUIS — A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for blowing up his ex-wife’s car outside a St. Louis home where she and the couple’s teenage son were sleeping.
Dean McBaine, 31, of Jefferson City was sentenced Wednesday for possession of an unregistered destructive device. McBaine also was ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution, KTVI/Fox, St. Louis reports.
Prosecutors said McBaine became enraged when his ex-wife took custody of their 13-year-old son after a domestic dispute with his new wife in Jefferson City ended with him firing into a ceiling. The rounds missed McBaine’s older son, whose bedroom was in the room above. His ex-wife also filed orders of protection.
McBaine and his half-brother then constructed a bomb out of fireworks and Tiki torch fuel and used it to blow up Motes’ Mini Cooper in front of her St. Louis home in September 2018.
McBaine was captured on surveillance video. His stepbrother, who previously pleaded guilty in the case, also cooperated with investigators.
— The Associated Press