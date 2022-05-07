 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Stephens College holds commencement ceremony

Stephens College held its undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Holiday Inn's Columbia Expo Center. President Dianne Lynch welcomed the audience with warm remarks and praise for her students. Sixty-seven students walked the stage and celebrated their accomplishments with family and friends.

Stephens College President Dianne Lynch welcomes the crowd to the undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Columbia Expo Center. Lynch is the 24th president of Stephens College.
From left, Amanda Kujiraoka, Haley Holt and Morgan Allen attend Stephens College's undergraduate commencement Saturday at the Holiday Inn's Columbia Expo Center. Kujiraoka was the class speaker, and Holt gave the class gift.
Stephens College graduates listen to President Dianne Lynch speak Saturday at the Columbia Expo Center. Graduates were given the option to decorate their caps for the commencement ceremony.
A graduating student wears a cap bearing the words “I’m Done!” during Stephens College's graduation commencement on Saturday in Columbia.
Friends and family cheer for the graduates at the Holiday Inn's Columbia Expo Center. Stephens College had 67 students graduating.

  • Reporter, fall 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at as8c6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

