Stephens College holds commencement ceremony

From left, Amanda Kujiraoka, Haley Holt and Morgan Allen attend Stephens College's undergraduate commencement Saturday at the Holiday Inn's Columbia Expo Center. Kujiraoka was the class speaker, and Holt gave the class gift.
Stephens College held its undergraduate commencement ceremony Saturday at the Holiday Inn's Columbia Expo Center. President Dianne Lynch welcomed the audience with warm remarks and praise for her students. Sixty-seven students walked the stage and celebrated their accomplishments with family and friends.