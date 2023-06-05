Welcome back to Columbia Parents' Digest, and happy summer break! After a long school year, it's great to have a little bit of room to breathe. I know I am looking forward to a summer of relaxing and getting some free time away from homework.
As summer break begins, your kids probably have a lot of down time. It's the perfect time to teach your kids about the great outdoors (and get them out of the house). This month's edition covers a few ways you can get your kids to fall in love with nature. Later, we'll dive into a few family-friendly events around mid-Missouri in June.
Put down the devices and take a stroll
Conservation areas and local parks can be a great way for kids to learn more about their local area through a nature walk. While hikes may be challenging for some younger kids, state parks and local parks offer many hiking trails that are suitable for all ages.
In mid-Missouri, Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City has paved pathways surrounded by nature, allowing all ages to easily explore the trails.
Let their imagination fly while birdwatching
Birdwatching allows kids to learn more about the environment while staying at a safe distance.
Binoculars can be handy to bring along while bird watching to see birds like mourning doves, which nest throughout the summer. The Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary has 23 acres of land and is open from dawn to dusk for birders of all ages.
For parents who want to stay out of the heat, the Daniel Boone Regional Library has instructions on a DIY bird feeder to help your kids go birding from the backyard.