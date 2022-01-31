A power outage in west Columbia on Sunday was caused by an issue with a breaker that took nearly six hours to fix.
Approximately 1600 customers were affected by the outage, including retailers at the Columbia Mall. The power went out a little before 3 p.m. and was not fully restored until 8:45 p.m., according to Columbia Water & Light .
Matt Nestor, public information specialist for the city of Columbia Utilities, said the outage was caused by a malfunctioning circuit breaker at a substation that interrupted the flow of electricity to the area.
“A circuit breaker at the substation works like a circuit breaker in someone’s house,” Nestor said. “If there’s a fault on the line, it trips the circuit — interrupts the flow of electricity — to protect the equipment. Our circuit breaker malfunctioned, meaning we couldn’t reclose the circuit (to let) the electricity flow again.”
At 4:05 p.m., Columbia Water & Light tweeted to notify residents that it was working to restore the power. After failing to repair the breaker individually, workers were eventually able to reroute the power, fixing the problem six hours after it began.
Communication lags frustrate residents
Columbia resident Jake Balke said his power went out at 2:54 p.m. and didn’t fully return until after 8 p.m. He said he threw out two meals and other perishables from their fridge due to the outage.
“My 9-year-old had to skip his bath,” Balke said. “We had food cooking in the crockpot.”
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services tried to help affected residents by posting a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website page titled, “Food Safety for Power Outages.” As long as the doors stay closed, food can stay safe for up to four hours in a refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.
Several residents expressed frustration with how Columbia Water & Light handled the issue through social media. Some residents felt that the city did not give enough updates throughout the outage.
“I talked to a person several times, and they could never give me an answer as to what happened or how long repairs would take,” Balke said. “Had we known it would be out for several hours, we could have made plans early to load food into coolers and take it to a friend’s or relative’s house that still had power.”
Nestor said that when it comes to fixing a power outage, updating the public “comes secondary.” He said that the safety and the restoration of power are the priority.
With a winter storm headed for Columbia late Tuesday, strong winds along with the weight of snow on tree limbs could cause sporadic power outages. Columbia Utilities will have additional crews on standby for the potential of downed power lines, according to an email from the city.