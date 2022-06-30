ucked inside the mostly residential community of Hartsburg is The Burg, a restaurant offering live music and a diverse menu to patrons from around mid-Missouri.
The Burg is run by Kathy and Jay Leffert, who started their business at 35 E Main St. when Dotty’s Cafe, a restaurant that had been in the same building, closed in 2021. While they worked hard to continue Dotty’s history of serving the community, they also decided to adjust the menu to make it their own.
“(Dotty) has been in the community for a very long time and decided to retire,” Kathy Leffert said. “My husband and I discussed it and decided to take it over and turn it into (something) a little bit different. We still wanted to provide the good food that Dotty had.”
The restaurant, described as a “pub, grub & deli” on its sign and menu, offers a variety of food options, from eggs, bacon and biscuits on weekend mornings to burgers, tacos, sandwiches, flatbread and more on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Some of The Burg’s specials include blackened shrimp and fries and a flatbread with Portuguese linguica sausage, an homage to Jay Leffert’s heritage.
Inside the restaurant, concert posters for artists such as Johnny Cash, Gary Allan and the Violent Femmes stretch across one wall toward a stage in the back of the dining room.
The stage area is painted matte black and features signatures from local artists who have performed at the venue since its opening.
Although the Lefferts have not been to all of the concerts on the posters, they have seen all of the artists live and recall them fondly. They said their love of music and long history of attending shows is what inspired them to hold live concerts of their own and bring in musicians from a variety of genres, including acoustic, country and rock, among others.
“It’s all about making memories,” Jay Leffert said. “That’s what we’re trying to do — make memories with music on Saturday nights.”
The Burg is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Call 573-657-8500.