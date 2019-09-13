After a bounce back, blow out victory over West Virginia a week ago, the Tigers will return to Memorial Stadium Saturday for an intrastate meeting with Southeast Missouri State. The matchup between Missouri and its FCS visitors appears an overwhelmingly favorable one for the hosts, and the Tigers should head into Southeastern Conference play against South Carolina in Week 4 above .500 for the first time in 2019.
But before you look past the Redhawks and toward conference play, there is still a game to be played and before that an Impossible Quiz for you to take. Let’s see how much you know about MU's in-state neighbors from Cape Girardeau.