Monday, April 19
Compassion in Communication: Kindness Builds Bridges
Columbia nonprofit Children's Grove is hosting events throughout April and May to celebrate Kindness Month 2021. Kindness Month provides students, parents and caregivers with opportunities to support the mental and emotional well-being of youth in Boone County. Detailed descriptions of each event and Zoom links can be found at childrensgrove.org. The first event, Compassion in Communication, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile Drive
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library's south parking lot. Donors who are ages 17 or over (or 16 with parental consent) are welcome to donate blood. Make an appointment online.
Marisol
MU Theatre will perform Marisol, Jose Rivera’s realism play that tells the story of a Puerto Rican woman surviving the apocalypse. The play will run from 7 to 9 p.m. nightly, ending on Friday. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online.
City Council Meeting
The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Columbia City Hall, 701 E Broadway.
Tuesday, April 20
Boone County Unit Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel
The social half-hour will begin at 10 a.m., and the event will start at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Executive Director Jim Kreider of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association will speak during the event. For more information, contact Hap Hairston at hap.hairston@gmail.com.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce Lunch with a Leader
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will host leaders who represent Columbia and Boone County's public health efforts for a panel discussion. The conversation will focus on how their organizations have adapted to challenges and opportunities over the past year, what they have learned while leading through these times and offer a forecast for the future. The event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Drury Plaza Hotel, 3100 Interstate 70 Dr.
Missouri Trailblazers - Thomas Hart Benton
This virtual program is part of a series that teaches anyone ages 10 and up about some of Missouri’s best-known innovators in honor of the Missouri bicentennial. The event will be live from 1 to 2 p.m. but will be recorded for later viewing. Register for a zoom link.
Missouri Softball vs. Kansas City
Missouri softball will be hosting Kansas City at 3 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Language: Let’s Change it Up
Hosts Kari Utterback and Abbie Coleman will lead participants through an interactive experience to point out how the English language can be used to reinforce stereotypes — and what we should be saying instead. The event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register for a zoom link.
Columbia College Baseball vs. Central Methodist
Columbia College baseball will be hosting Central Methodist at 6 p.m. at Cougar Baseball Field.
Wednesday, April 21
Bullying Prevention Seminar
Columbia nonprofit Children's Grove will host the seminar at 7 p.m. live on Zoom. The seminar will also be recorded. Detailed descriptions of the event and a Zoom link can be found online.
Thursday, April 22
QPR: Question, Persuade, and Refer Training
Columbia nonprofit Children's Grove is hosting QPR training 6 to 7 p.m on Zoom. People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. Register by emailing Lpowell@compasshn.org.
Shadowball with Bobby Norfolk
This event about the Negro Baseball Leagues consists of a live introduction by storyteller Bobby Norfolk, a pre-recorded presentation and time for questions at the end. The event will run from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., and a recorded version will be available until May 20. Register for a zoom link.
Book Talk with Nancy McCabe on "From Little Houses to Little Women"
Nancy McCabe, author of the travel book “From Little Houses to Little Women,” will talk about the impact childhood books have on everyone’s journey through life. Registration in advance is required.
Friday, April 23
Midway Elementary School Kindness Tree Dedication
Columbia nonprofit Children's Grove is hosting the dedication at 1:30 p.m.
Columbia College Baseball vs. Williams Baptist
Columbia College baseball will be hosting Williams Baptist at noon and 2 p.m. at Cougar Baseball Field.
Mizzou Baseball vs. Georgia
Mizzou baseball will be hosting Georgia at 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Saturday, April 24
“Donut Forget to Be Kind!”
Columbia nonprofit Children's Grove is hosting the event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Columbia at Alley A by the butterfly mural.
Columbia College Baseball vs. Williams Baptist
Columbia College baseball will be hosting Williams Baptist at noon and 2 p.m. at Cougar Baseball Field.
Mizzou Baseball vs. Georgia
Mizzou baseball will be hosting Georgia at 3 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Sunday, April 25
Stephens Lake Park Arboretum Plant Sale
A variety of shrubs, trees, plants and flowers will be sold to benefit the Stephens Lake Park Arboretum. The event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with COVID-19 guidelines in place. In case of bad weather, the sale will move to the Riechmann Pavilion.
Mizzou Baseball vs. Georgia
Mizzou baseball will be hosting Georgia at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.