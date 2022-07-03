Monday, July 4th
28th Annual Parley P Pratt Freedom Run
This run gives tribute to First Amendment freedoms and is intended to bring attention to how they are expressed in our community. The events will be held outside the Boone County Courthouse, on the corner of Ash and 8th St, from 6:30-10 a.m. All ages are invited, reservation required. Families are welcome, pets on leash allowed.
Columbia’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held in Stephens Lake Park, 100 Old Hwy 63, from 6-10 p.m. There will also be kids' activities and crafts, live entertainment, food trucks, and a grand finale.
Tuesday, July 5th
Beginner's Accessible Yoga
Chapel Hill Pilates and Yoga, 2010 Chapel Plaza Court, is hosting a class from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be geared toward beginners who have little to no experience with yoga. Modifications and adaptations are available at all times to make the class suited to individual needs. One class at the studio is $12, first class is $5.
Columbia City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
Teacher Mary Braxton is teaching Qigong, an ancient form of exercise, at Solar Gallery, 1600 W Broadway, 4:45-5:45 pm. Qigong is a system of coordinated body posture and movement, breathing, and meditation.
Wednesday, July 6th
Seven Simple Actions to Help Birds
The Columbia Public Library is hosting Paige Witek, education coordinator with the Missouri River Bird Observatory, to learn about the importance of birds and seven simple actions you can take to help them. The event is free, over Zoom from 10-10:45 a.m. Register for a Zoom link.
Library staff is turning around discarded books into blank canvases at the Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway. Pick out books and materials and do a small craft to get creative from 7-8:30 p.m. The class is for adults and teens. Registration is required.
Mo Lowda & The Humble + Me Like Bees
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, is hosting Mo Lowda & The Humble alongside Me Like Bees from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Special guest Elephant Foot will also be performing. All ages are welcome, tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of.
Thursday, July 7th
First Thursday Book Discussion
Join the library online to discuss "Why Fish Don't Exist" by Lulu Miller from 12-1 p.m. “Why Fish Don’t Exist” is described as part biography, part memoir and part scientific adventure. Register for a zoom link.
Online Author Talk With Alka Joshi
Join the first in the library’s new Online Author Series from 8 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening with New York Times bestselling author Alka Joshi as she discusses her books, "The Henna Artist" and "The Secret Keeper of Jaipur." Register to receive a link for viewing this online event.
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, is hosting Alexandra Kay at 8 p.m. Kay is a rising country musician from Illinois. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, tickets are $18 in advance and $20 day of.
Friday, July 8th
Encanto is being shown for free in Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W, as part of the summer Movies in the Park program. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m., but there will be concessions and food trucks beforehand.
This event will start inside the Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway, with a program about the moon and what a supermoon is starting at 7:30 p.m. Then, weather permitting, the event will move outside for close-up telescope views of the night sky. All attendees will receive a free moon map and information on how to watch the supermoon when it appears on July 13. Must register.
The Morning Shag Birthday Bash- Ten-Year Anniversary
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, is hosting The Morning Shag Birthday Bash at 8 p.m. as part of their ten-year anniversary. All ages are welcome, tickets are $10.
Saturday, July 9th
Splat Jr Obstacle Course Mud Run
The 9th annual Splat Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run, 3350 E Gans Rd, is a challenge for kids ages 4-15 years old. Courses and obstacles are designed to be age-appropriate in difficulty and distance. There are 10 Waves at this year’s event, each with a 125-participant cap, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Splat is $30 per child.
Orr Street Studios, 106 Orr St, is hosting a free event for children of all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is all about fun and letting children express their creativity.
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, is hosting the Heat Wave: Hip-Hop Showcase from 7-10 p.m. with guests Dallas, Trotter Water, Syckcezzy, Sergio Slayer and Peezy Dee. All ages are welcome, tickets are $8 in advance and $10 day of.
Femmes de légende (Women of Legend)
The Missouri Theater, 203 S 9th St, is showing Chelsea Gallo’s program consisting of works such as Higdon’s Light, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, and a feature concerto performance by the winner of the Missouri Symphony’s 2022 Young Artist Concerto Competition. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $25-35 each.
Matt F Baslet + Ochre Tiger + DJ Dance Party w/ Kylie
This funk show at Cafe Berlin, 220 N 10th St, features Matt F Basler’s synth skills and a psychedelic opening by local band Ochre Tiger. The 8:30 p.m. show will end with a DJ set from DJ Kylie. Admission is $5.
Sunday, July 10th
Orr Street Farmers & Art Market
Browse artwork and fresh food alike at the Orr Street Market, 126 N 10th St, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Audra Sergel, a mid-Missouri based singer-songwriter and pianist, presents vocal jazz melodies alongside her band at the Les Bourgeois A-Frame, 14020 W Hwy Bb, Rocheport. The performance is from 5-7 p.m, admission is free and this is an all-ages show.
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave, is hosting Otherwise with special guest Chemical Mass at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of.