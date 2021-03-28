Monday, March 29
Finance Advisory and Audit Committee meeting
The committee will meet at 9 a.m. at Daniel Boone City Building on 701 E. Broadway.
Convention and Visitors Advisory Board meeting
The board will meet at noon at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on 300 S. Providence Road.
City Council Candidate Forum
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association is hosting a virtual forum for Second and Sixth Ward City Council candidates at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Zoom.
Tuesday, March 30
Springtime Dance with Silly Goose and Val
Celebrate the arrival of spring with Silly Goose, Willie the Worm, Rufus the Reluctant Dragon, Flora Flower and more. Performer Val Smalkin brings these characters to life through music, ventriloquism and comedy during a live Zoom event beginning at 11 a.m. Register for a link online.
Beginning chess: Tactics
Experienced chess player Jason Delpire will explain basic tactics, discuss examples and offer solutions for problem positions from 6-7 p.m. Register online for a Zoom link.
Film showing: "Aquaman"
Join Show Me Mizzou in watching the 2018 film "Aquaman" at 8 p.m. on Kuhlman Court.
Wednesday, March 31
45th District Candidate Forum
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association is hosting a virtual forum for the candidates for 45th District in the Missouri House at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Zoom.
Film showing: "Moana"
Join Show Me Mizzou in watching the 2016 film "Moana" at 8 p.m. on Kuhlman Court.
Thursday, April 1
Steamboatin’ down the Mississippi with Mark Twain
Brian "Fox" Ellis steps on stage to regale the remote audience with Twain’s favorite yarns and his adventures as a cub pilot on the Mississippi. Enjoy the mix of true stories with a healthy serving of Twain’s wit and wisdom from 11 a.m. to noon. Register online for a Zoom link.
Book discussion: "Inheritance"
The Daniel Boone Regional Library welcomes author Dani Shapiro to discuss her book “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” at noon. Register online for a Zoom link.
Columbia School Board Candidate Forum
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association is hosting a virtual forum for Columbia School Board forum at 6 p.m. Tune in for the Zoom.
Missouri baseball vs. Texas A&M
The Tigers host the Aggies in a baseball triple-header at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
Friday, April 2
Missouri soccer vs. Notre Dame
The Tigers will face the Fighting Irish at 1 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
Saturday, April 3
Arbor Day drive-thru tree giveaway
Columbia Parks and Recreation and the TreeKeepers volunteer group is having a drive-thru-style Arbor Day tree giveaway starting at 8 a.m. Trees will be distributed at the Rainbow Softball Center parking lot at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Easter Bunny park hop (day 2)
The Easter Bunny will be making his rounds from 11 a.m. to noon or noon to 1 p.m. at Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary and from 2 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4 p.m. at Nifong Park. Kids will complete a scavenger hunt by searching for secret clues, take a safe and socially distanced photo with the Easter Bunny, and receive a goodie bag with Easter treats. Masks are required. Call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460 to register for the event.