Monday, Oct. 4
Columbia Senior Center anniversary celebration
The Columbia Senior Center’s 25th anniversary of being at its current location was in October 2020. The anniversary will be recognized with a special lunch and program Monday and an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome. For more information see the Columbia Senior Center website or call the Senior Center at 573-874-2050.
Three-night Talent Show
The fraternity and sorority homecoming pairs will compete in a live talent show in Jesse Auditorium. The showcase of skits, songs and stand-up comedy begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday with additional shows at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Discussion with Author Gordy Sauer
Daniel Boone Regional Library will host an online discussion with author Gordy Sauer about his book “Child in the Valley.” The event will be live on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration links are available on the library’s website.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Sensory friendly Touch-a-Truck
Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting a sensory friendly version of the popular Tons of Trucks event held in the spring. The Touch-a-Truck event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Touch-a-Truck is designed specifically with sensitive young children and people with autism spectrum disorder in mind. The event was planned to accommodate those who find the noise of Tons of Trucks to be overwhelming. Call Columbia Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460 for more information.
Food Trucks in the Park
Food trucks will be parked at Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E Broadway and Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel St. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Decorate the District
Students and campus organizations bring Homecoming to Columbia's downtown with store-front murals and window paintings. You can view the Mizzou-themed artwork through Sunday.
One Read Runner-Up First Thursday Book Discussion
Daniel Boone Regional Library will host an online discussion with members of the Journey Toward Inclusive Excellence Committee about this year’s One Read runner-up, “The Registers” by Gish Jen. The discussion will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Register for a link on the library’s website.
Small Business Festival
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Committee will feature live music, giveaways and booths showcasing local businesses. The festival will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
Symphonic and University Band Concert
MU’s Symphonic Band and University Band will hold a concert at 7 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre.
Friday, Oct. 8
Campus Decorations
There will be a display of the Greek Town Homecoming decorations from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Click here for a map.
Spirit Rally
There will be a spirit rally 8:30 p.m. at Traditions Plaza. For more information, visit the Facebook event.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Homecoming Parade
After being canceled last year, the parade is back and will start at 9 a.m. following this route.
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival
The pumpkin festival returns. There will be over 100 craft and art vendors and food vendors. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the town of Hartsburg.
Missouri Football vs. North Texas
The Tigers face North Texas in this year’s Homecoming game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Faculty Recital
MU School of Music faculty members Steven Tharp and Janice Wenger will put on a recital from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Whitmore Recital Hall and 134 Green Room in the Fine Arts building.