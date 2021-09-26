Monday, Sept. 27
University Philharmonic Orchestra Performance
The University of Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Missouri Theater at 7 p.m.
Reception and Artist Talk with Nick Peña at Bingham Gallery
Artist Nick Peña will discuss his new exhibition at Bingham Gallery. The reception begins at 4 p.m. followed by a discussion with Peña at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Interested parties meeting regarding Audubon Drive sidewalk project
The Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting regarding the sidewalk improvement project on Audubon Drive. The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in City Hall conference room 1A, 701 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Interested parties meeting regarding Walnut Street resurfacing project
The Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting regarding the Walnut Street resurfacing project. The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. in conference room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
One Read Throwback Book Discussion
Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a series of throwback One Read discussions to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the program. This discussion will focus on 2011’s One Read, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Thursday, Sept. 30
One Read Author's Talk: Casey Cep
Daniel Boone Regional Library will host Casey Cep, author of this year’s One Read, for a discussion of her book, "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee." Registration for the event is available here. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on 89.5 KOPN.
"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College
Stephens College kicks off its performing arts season with a romantic comedy set in the mystical town of Almost, Maine. The Thursday night performance of "Almost, Maine" begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.
Friday, Oct. 1
Biscuits, Beats, and Brews: A Free Music Fest
Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar presents a free music festival Oct. 1-3 in Rocheport. Activities will include live music, a craft fair and a pet scavenger hunt. Friday’s activities begin at 5 p.m.
"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College
The Friday night performance of "Almost, Maine" begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Missouri Chestnut Roast Festival
The Missouri Chestnut Roast Festival will include chestnut samples, wagon rides, cooking demonstrations and sales of agriculture products. The festival will be held at the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center farm in New Franklin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College
The Saturday night performance of Almost, Maine begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 3
"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College
The Sunday matinee performance of Almost, Maine begins at 2 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.