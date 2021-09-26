Monday, Sept. 27

University Philharmonic Orchestra Performance

The University of Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Missouri Theater at 7 p.m.

Reception and Artist Talk with Nick Peña at Bingham Gallery

Artist Nick Peña will discuss his new exhibition at Bingham Gallery. The reception begins at 4 p.m. followed by a discussion with Peña at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Interested parties meeting regarding Audubon Drive sidewalk project

The Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting regarding the sidewalk improvement project on Audubon Drive. The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in City Hall conference room 1A, 701 E. Broadway.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Interested parties meeting regarding Walnut Street resurfacing project

The Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting regarding the Walnut Street resurfacing project. The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. in conference room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.

One Read Throwback Book Discussion

Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a series of throwback One Read discussions to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the program. This discussion will focus on 2011’s One Read, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Thursday, Sept. 30

One Read Author's Talk: Casey Cep

Daniel Boone Regional Library will host Casey Cep, author of this year’s One Read, for a discussion of her book, "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee." Registration for the event is available here. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on 89.5 KOPN.

"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College

Stephens College kicks off its performing arts season with a romantic comedy set in the mystical town of Almost, Maine. The Thursday night performance of "Almost, Maine" begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.

Friday, Oct. 1

Biscuits, Beats, and Brews: A Free Music Fest

Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar presents a free music festival Oct. 1-3 in Rocheport. Activities will include live music, a craft fair and a pet scavenger hunt. Friday’s activities begin at 5 p.m.

"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College

The Friday night performance of "Almost, Maine" begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Missouri Chestnut Roast Festival

The Missouri Chestnut Roast Festival will include chestnut samples, wagon rides, cooking demonstrations and sales of agriculture products. The festival will be held at the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center farm in New Franklin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College

The Saturday night performance of Almost, Maine begins at 7:30 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 3

"Almost, Maine" at Stephens College

The Sunday matinee performance of Almost, Maine begins at 2 p.m. at Macklanburg Playhouse, 100 Willis Ave.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Outreach team, fall 2021 Studying magazine writing. Reach me at cmw2h2@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Engagement and outreach, Fall 2021. State Government Reporter, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. Reach me at wickerperlis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700

Recommended for you