The Year in Pictures 2019

Margie Sable, right, and George P. Smith, left, share a homemade breakfast wrap and coffee on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at their home. Smith traveled family and colleagues to Sweden to receive the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Jessica Hutchens, top, holds her daughter, Zuli Blue Jiles Hutchens, 9 months, during the annual "March March" hosted by The True/False Film Fest on Friday, March 1, 2019 in downtown Columbia. The celebrations drew out young children and their parents to observe the festivities.
From left, Austin Anderson, Allison Yates, Brian Bywater and Brynnan Poppa, sit together after their promenade on Saturday, April 13, 3019 at the Tarkio High School prom. The 137 wind turbines in Tarkio bring in about $650,000 a year to Tarkio school district—roughly 10% of their operating budget. "We've been able to do major improvements," said Steve Klute. In a small district up here we have about twenty kids per a class, not per a classroom."
Mayor Brian Treece reads "So You Want to Be President?" to elementary students on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rock Bridge Elementary. The mayor was the second person to come read at Rock Bridge Elementary following MU basketball player Jordan Geist.
Raytown South High School head coach, Nathan Brown, top, stretches out sophomore, Caleb Harness, bottom, during a warm-up in the boy's Missouri State High School 2019 Wrestling Championship on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at the Mizzou Arena. Harness was the only wrestler to qualify for the state championship. "It's a tough district... our team is young and he's one of our most experienced," said Brown.
Starlita Benson wipes tears during the MU Remembers wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Francis Quadrangle. Perri Jones, Benson’s sister and an MU student in the College of Arts and Science, was killed in a car crash last year.
Doug Boswell uses a lift chair attached to the back of his truck to get in and out of his truck and tractor on Saturday, April 20, 2019 outside Stockton, Mo. Boswell uses the chair lift because of an ATV accident that paralyzed him from the waste down. During the accident, Boswell shattered his right shoulder, punctured a lung, and broke two ribs and his back.
Jen and Kimberly Reese play in the living room with their children on Friday, March 15, 2019. The couple has struggled with the General Conference decision to ban LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage within the church. "It makes me sad for our kids," Kimberly said. "I want our kids to grow up in an environment that's inclusive for everyone.” The family once drove past a church with a sign that read ‘Open minds, open hearts and open doors’. “There shouldn’t be exceptions,” their oldest son Evan said as they passed.
Natty King poses for a portrait while walking with his friends in downtown Columbia on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. King moved to Columbia from Jamaica to pursue his music. He considers himself to have a "pure heart" and says,"sharing happiness is my happiness".
Mike Szydlowski, science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools, takes one of the 11 ducklings out of its enclosure for Jenny Weston, attendance secretary, to see on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jefferson Middle School. "Human interaction is good for them," Szydlowski said, explaining that it made the ducklings less aggressive as adults.
Columbia resident Zandra Taylor-Ross, right, shows her current living space after cleaning to Salvation Army Harbor House director Jodanna Bod-Proctor, left, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Salvation Army Harbor House. Taylor-Ross shares the room, along with attached bathroom, with her husband and two of her three children. The family was currently in the process of gaining permanent housing.
From left, J'liyah Dudley, 6, Darieona Kelly, 11, Jaybrielle Dudley, 8, Kylley Hayes, 8, watch the Spirit of '76 firework family night show on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Midway exit. The family night showcases the 47 products that the Spirit of '76 sells.
Peggy Reader looks out at the damage from the tornado Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Hawthorne Park Apartment Complex in Jefferson City. Reader stayed in her apartment through the storm. It remained relatively undamaged, while neighbors’ apartments were heavily damaged.
Michelle Mathews(cq) and James Hartmen(cq) embrace at the Cooper's Landing boat ramp on Saturday May 18, 2019 south of Columbia during Mike Cooper's retirement party. It was Hartmen's first time at the landing but Mathews said she had been coming for 25 years. "This place is special to me," she said. Ethan Weston/Missourian
Zach Lehman, left, and Ted Weinkamp celebrate the Blues' Stanley Cup victory atop pedestrian street signals on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in St. Louis. Many Blues fans climbed on just about whatever they could to get a better view of the parade.
Four-year-old Kayden Thomas hangs onto a mini basketball hoop near Ridgeway School on Monday, May 6, 2019. Kayden and his father, Kelley Thomas played together for almost one hour before leaving the park.
Paper notes stick to the walls near the entrance of the Missouri Governor's Office after protests about the passage of abortion legislation on Friday, May 17, 2019. The protesters later sang in the hallways of the building.
Danny Lamons drinks a beer with friends and community members after checking water pumps on Friday, June 7, 2019 outside of American Veterans Post #153 in Mokane. A facebook post brought together members of the community and people fro as far as Mexico, MO to help sandbag. "Everybody worked in unison. Everyone's someones kin around here," said Lamons. The water pumps are placed along the dry side of the sandbag walls to remove water that has seeped through and pump it back to the flooded side.
A basketball hoop stands in the middle of flood water on Sunday, June 2, in Rocheport. Much of southern Rocheport has been flooded by the nearby Missouri River after a levee was breached by rising waters in New Franklin. New Franklin is about 14 miles northwest of Rocheport.
Mahlon Slabaugh tightens the spurs around his boots in preparation for his turn to ride bull 519 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Slabaugh did not make it to the eight-second mark which would have qualified as a full-ride.
Tahjanna Harris kisses her daughter Za'mara, six weeks old, during the Boone County Fair Baby Contest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Sturgeon. The baby contest is broken up into three categories according to age: less than one, one-year-olds and two-year-olds.
Cassandra Walker Suggs hi-fives a student as they enter Hickman High on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. This is Sugg's first year in the Columbia Public Schools and she brought the hi-five tradition from her former district to Hickman. She said that every student gave her a hi-five, no one avoided it.
Rachel Slight, 11, stretches during the dance auditions by the School of Missouri Contemporary Ballet for their December performance of the Nutcracker on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Orr Street Dance Studios. Slight said she loves how ballet allows her to constantly learn new things and grow as a performer.
Rock Bridge senior Sadia Moumita is hugged by other members of homecoming court after winning homecoming queen on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Rock Bridge. Moumita celebrated by going to the dance afterwards with her escort Toan Vu.
Emma Winter chants while marching at March for Our Earth on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in downtown Columbia. Winter, a fourth-grader at Grant Elementary School, organized the march to raise awareness for climate change.
The shoes of Battle High School cross country runner Micah Stevens bear the name of Nadria Wright, at the Gans Creek Classic cross country competition for high schools on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Wright had recently graduated from Battle High School and was killed in a shooting on the night of September 13. "I was on the team with her and I had classes with her, so it feels like I grew up with her," Stevens said.
Dajion Harris' sister DenayJah Harris holds up a sign with a photo of him during a vigil in Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Dajion's football teammates gave him the nickname "Mustard" according to his obituary by H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Gabriella Curry's mom, Cheyenne Curry, hugs her son and Gabriella's older brother, Tristan Curry, 10, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Battle High School in Columbia. "Point blank, period, the end, they stole her. I don't care if it was an accident, it was reckless," Cheyenne Curry said.
David Sorrell shows the approximate location in the landfill where human remains were discovered on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at City Hall. Columbia Police chief Geoff Jones said it is unclear whether the remains are Megan Nichole Shultz or not and excavations will continue.
From left to right, Kyle McCreary and Justin Maguire laugh together aboard Jane Dancer on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Cooper's Landing in Columbia. McCreary and Maguire have known each other for 25 years. Mcreary, the boat's skipper, has been sailing for 20 years. Maguire, his first mate, has been sailing for two months.
University of Missouri head coach Barry Odom holds his daughter, Anna Lockwood Odom, after the Tigers took down Southeast Missouri State University 50-0 on Farout Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Odom was fired following Missouri's game against Arkansas.
From left, Madison Reiss, Sam Schupp, and Katy Parcell hold up signs to celebrate the first all-woman space walk on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hickman High School in Columbia. "It shows the progression we've made in not just space exploration, but it also shows progression in STEM and equality," Pycell said of the space walk.
Bukuru Nihabose, center, talks to Samantha Christian in her new apartment on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Columbia. Christian was Nihabose's former Resident Service Coordinator and caught up with Nihabose at the dedication ceremony for the renovated Bryce Walkway Apartments.
Columbia College mens' soccer defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday, Sept, 13, 2019 at Marvin Owens Stadium. Mako Makoanyane, Nick Brandt and Joe Spotanski each scored a goal leading to Columbia College's sixth win in a row.
Two students walk by University of Missouri's Francis Quadrangle on Monday morning. The university had not distributed salt on any sidewalks or walkways prior to the snowfall despite the weather forecast. The university and Columbia Public Schools operated on regular schedule. Emmalee Reed/Missourian
Wind turbines dot the distant horizon roughly 10 miles north of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Atchison County on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Roughly a 100 people from the rural area attend the sermon each Sunday at the church atop a series of winding hills surrounded by wind turbines. A number of the attendees either own or have signed up with Enel to put turbines on their property.
A view from an adjacent bridge shows a faded and rusting COLT railroad bridge located off of Paris Road and Business Loop 70 at dusk on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Columbia. The company, COLT, hopes to lease the bridge out as a trail until it can afford to pay for repairs so that it may be used as a railroad again. Madison Parry/Missourian
Tristan Record, 15, from Spokane, stands with his empty air rifle after shooting in a round at Student Air Rifle Program Tournament at Clever High School on November 14, 2019. Tristan took first place in the high school individuals boys category.
Sutu Forte waves to the crowd as she is taken to the Boone County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Columbia. Forte was protesting the city’s proposed Rollins-Old 63 trail connector.
Columbia police officers gather at the scene after receiving calls about shots fired Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the cul de sac of Derby Ridge Drive and Riva Ridge Court in Columbia. No one was injured in the shooting.
Jim Weisbrook repairs one of many sewing machines on Thursday Jan. 31 2019. Weisbrook is a retired employee from International Business Machines Corp, IBM, who volunteers a couple days a week to repair sewing machines. "A lot of the machines come in and repair shops won't even repair them because it'd be way too expensive, but since we're volunteers, we'll do a lot of repairs an actual sewing machine shop wouldn't do," he said.
Head Coach Kyle Fisher draws out a play while discussing tactics with his team during a time out on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 4:10 a.m. at the Norm Stewart Classic. After scoring the first basket of that early morning, Harrisburg lagged, giving up an 0-11 Lion run.
The University of Missouri holds a press conference introducing new football coach Eliah Drinkwitz Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Show-Me Club at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Drinkwitz last coach at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. The hire comes one week after Barry Odom's firing.
Pamela Hardin, 1st vice president of Columbia's NAACP chapter, carries her granddaughter A'Lonii Hardin, 2, to a lunch following the chapter's MLK program on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Hardin was the mistress of ceremony for the event.
Photojournalists are storytellers. Using photographs, and corresponding captions, they aim to capture, document and share the story of Columbia, the state of Missouri and humanity.
The power of a journalistic photograph stems from the truth it holds. Candle-wielding vigil-goers heads bowed in mourning. Passionate young girls changing the future of Earth's climate. An affectionate couple encircled by love and inclusivity.
These are some of the pictures in the unbound stock of photographs that Missourian photo editors digested to define the year visually and represent the news. These images showcase a thin slice of the catastrophes, victories, and everyday moments in the past 365 days.
SPRING
—
SUMMER
—
FALL
—
WINTER
—
Photos by Missourian visuals staff.
Produced by Julia Hansen, Jacob Moscovitch and Liv Paggiarino.
Supervising editing by Brian Kratzer.
Cover photo by Daniel Shular.
A condensed version of this collection was published in the Jan. 1, 2020 print edition.
