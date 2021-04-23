Tolton pitcher Jonah Sarabia was on the mound for 12 Capital City outs Friday. All but two were strikeouts.
Sarabia's 10 Ks helped the Trailblazers to a 4-2 win over the Cavaliers in Jefferson City. Luke McBee and Logan Thompson pitched the final three innings in relief as Tolton improved to 8-1.
The Trailblazers will next play Monday at home against North Callaway.
Trailblazers, Spartans each win two to start girls soccer tournament
Tolton girls soccer started the Tolton Invitational with a pair of wins in Columbia. Game 1 proved to be a cakewalk for the Trailblazers (8-3) as they dismantled Fatima 8-0. The second game proved to be more competitive as Tolton defeated Fulton 1-0.
In the first game, Sam Poehlmann and Devin Shouman had Tolton up 2-0 within the first five minutes. They were followed by goals from Aubrey Willmeth, Ashley Wilkerson and Kennedy Martin in the first half to make it 5-0. The demolition job was completed in the second half with goals from Shouman, Lainey Maddix and Adelaide Devine.
Also in the Tolton Invitational, Battle earned a win over Marshall before handing Fatima its second lopsided loss of the day, beating the Comets 6-0. The Spartans improved to 3-8.
Tolton Invitational action continues Saturday in Columbia.
Tolton track and field finds success at Cunningham Invitational
Tolton track & field found success in both team and individual events at the Cunningham Invitational in Louisiana, Missouri, capturing the girls team title and finishing second in the boys team standings.
Garrett Wilmes delivered a standout performance for the Trailblazers, resetting a school record he broke earlier this season by winning the boys 1600-meter (one mile) race in 4:33. Wilmes also won the boys 400-meter race in 51.97 seconds.
Drew Freeman reset a school record of his own by winning the 3200 in 10:41.29, just .41 seconds faster than his previous record time.
On the girls side, Jillian Andrews won the 400 in 1:05.70 and was a part of Tolton's first-place 4x400 relay team. Ellie Reynolds, Margot Mills and Olivia Andrews rounded out the team, which won the race in 4:21.74, 24 seconds ahead of second place.
Other event wins for Tolton included Ellie Mallett in the girls pole vault, Jared Aholt in the boys 800 and the boys 4x400 relay team.
The Trailblazers will return to action on Tuesday at Macon.