After two consecutive matches with large margins of victory, Tolton was unable to enact its game plan or do much of anything they wanted in a 5-0 loss to Saint Dominic.
Tolton coach Connor Bandré touched on the difficulty in facing such stout competition.
"Historically, they've (St. Dominic) been really good in the past. In fact, they were the state runner ups last year in Class 4, Missouri's biggest high school class. They just have really good players. They were very technical and had control of the ball, not really giving us a ton of chances on offense."
Accompanied by a slow start in the first half, St. Dominic was able to build a 3-0 at halftime.
However, Bandré was impressed with the Trailblazers' resilience.
"In the second half, the guys bounced back fantastically. The positivity of the group stayed, guys stuck together as a group, just being good teammates and helping the guys next to you. We were able to do more of what we wanted, and it shows we can play with anybody. Games like that can be frustrating, but I think we responded the right way. It shows we're still pushing and trying to improve."
With a match against Rock Bridge on Thursday, Bandré talked briefly about the importance of this loss moving forward and how the team is getting ready to bounce back.
"A loss can be a motivator for sure. It helps in making sure we're in that competitive mindset and ready to engage in the next game."
"The game on Thursday is going to be a fun one. It's a local game, so we expect a bigger crowd. A lot of these guys grew up together, so we know it's going to be a hard fought game and a good environment."
Tolton will be taking on Rock Bridge at Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Thursday .
Tolton sweeps Salisbury 3500
The Tolton boys cross country team picked up right where it left off last season, completely dominating the competition at Salisbury Municipal Golf Course and winning the Salisbury 3500.
Tolton placed all five of its scoring runners inside the top 20 and scored its top three runners inside the top 10, which was good enough for the Trailblazers to score 40 points in an event consisting of nine full teams.
Garrett Wilmes was the Trailblazers top runner, finishing second with a time of 11 minutes, 42.47 seconds. Senior Zane Meyer finished two places behind his junior teammate, finishing the race with a time of 12:05.95.
Williams, who finished eighth last year in the Class 2A state meet, was only outran by Southern Boone’s 2020 MSHSAA Class 3A state runner-up Connor Burns, who dominated the race with a time of 10:52.11.
However, the spotlight was on the trio of Tolton sophomores with an eighth place finish from Owen Hartline, a 14th-place finish from Henry Wolfe and a 16th-place finish coming from Scotty Hargis. The trio all managed to cross the line under 13 minutes.
Sophomore Dominic Giovanini and junior Luke Robb finished off Tolton's crucial top seven, with both runners finishing under 14 minutes as well as sophomore Joseph Diener.
Rounding out the podium in the individual category was Hannibal’s Cameron Nichols who finished with a time of 11:54:09 and rounding out the top five was Bryson Powell out of the Missouri Military Academy.
Tolton’s next race will take place at the New Haven Invitational this Saturday, an event they will be looking to win three years in a row.
On the girls side of Tuesday’s Salisbury 3500, the battle for first was tightly contested, with Tolton winning thanks to an outstanding performance from the Trailblazers top three runners.
Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes took the victory in her first high school race with a time of 12:55.04.
Southern Boone wasn’t far behind, however, with its own-two punch of sophomore’s Alex Volkart and Evan Mauney finishing second and third.
Tolton brought another freshman to the top five with the debut of Madison Taylor. Taylor finished fourth with a time of 13:31.4 and was followed by junior Olivia Andrews who came in fifth for the Trailblazers.
The four-place gap between Andrews and Eagles runner Elizabeth Hess was all the difference the Trailblazers needed to score the victory as the 10th-place finish of Tolton’s Jillian Andrews and 16th-place finish from Isabel Kliethermes out dueled the 11th and 17th-place finishes from Southern Boone’s Chloe Bukowsky and Ava Meininger.
The top five teams were Tolton with 35 points, Southern Boone with 39 points, Macon at 133, Monroe City at 137 and Glasgow finishing with 151 points.
Tolton’s next race will take place at the New Haven Invitational on Saturday morning.
Bruins softball wins on the road
Rock Bridge softball (5-1) defeated Blue Springs 8-4 on Tuesday on the road in Blue Springs.
The Bruins will next play as host in the Southside Classic on Friday and Saturday in Columbia.
Bruins volleyball improves to 3-3
Rock Bridge volleyball (3-3) defeated Jefferson City three sets to none Tuesday night on the road.
The Bruins will travel to Camdenton to take on the Lakers at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crusaders hand Trailblazers soccer first loss of season
Tolton was defeated by St. Dominic 5-0 on Tuesday night in O'Fallon, with their season record falling to 2-1.
The Trailblazers will look to redeem themselves Thursday against Rock Bridge.
Battle volleyball drops season opener
The Spartans fell to the Eldon Mustangs in their first match of the season in three sets: 25-23, 25-14 and 26-24. Junior Jordyn Butler highlighted the stat sheet for Battle with 13 kills.
The Spartans will continue their search for their first victory of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Calvary Lutheran.