Tolton’s Audrey Rischer led the way with two eagles and shot a 3-under-par 68 on Monday at Country Lake Golf Club in Warrenton as the Trailblazers won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Conference championship.
Kate Ryan posted a seven-over-par 78 for Tolton and finished as the runner-up.
The Trailblazers finished with a team score of 335. The rest of Tolton’s individual finishers were Savanna Hazelrigg, who signed for a 23-over-par 94; Katelyn Ankenman, who scored a 24-over-par 95; Catherine Fallis, who shot a 32-over-par 103 and Natalie Evans, who signed for a 34-over-par 105.
Tolton returns to action for its senior night at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Rock Bridge girls tennis sends five to state individuals
Rock Bridge’s Maggie Lin won the singles title at the Class 3 District 4 individual tennis tournament Monday at Liberty, qualifying for the individual state tournament.
She’ll be joined at the state event by four of her teammates. The Bruins doubles team of Abbie Sivaraman and Prathy Premkumar beat teammates Anjali Noel Ramesh and Amali Noel Ramesh on Monday in the finals of the individual doubles tournament. Both doubles teams qualified for the individual state tournament.
Up next for Rock Bridge is the team district tournament. The Bruins will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Tolton girls tennis doubles team advances to sectionals
Grace Monsees and Cayleigh Neuner upset the No. 2 seed from Osage to advance to the district championship in doubles.
The team district tournament is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cosmo Park in Columbia. The Trailblazers will face off against Boonville.
Rough fifth inning sinks Hickman softball
Hickman lost 5-1 on the road against Blair Oaks.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Falcons scored four runs in the frame to take a commanding lead.
Lucy Hurtado was 2 for 3 with a double for Hickman, and Vera Grant drove in the Kewpies’ lone run.
Hickman faces Monroe City on the road at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hickman volleyball falls to Rolla
Rolla won the final two sets to beat Hickman volleyball 3-2. After blowing a lead in the first set and losing 26-24, the Kewpies won the next two in a row to take a 2-1 set lead
The Kewpies’ next match is Thursday at Tolton.