A no-hitter is a revered moment. If a pitcher is throwing one, players, coaches and fans know that something special is happening. Superstition dictates that no one mentions what is happening out loud.
That’s exactly what happened in Tolton’s game against South Callaway Thursday night.
Mellow clapping and sparse whistles followed the final out. The Tolton defense jogged to first base where they casually lined up to give postgame handshakes to their opposition. The announcer seemed to be the only one who knew the significance of what had just happened.
“Paige Bedsworth ties her own school record with 17 strikeouts and she has pitched a no-hitter,” he called out.
For Tolton, it was just another day. Another no-hitter for Bedsworth.
After the 6-0 win, Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett lauded his starter.
“She has the ability to carry us for sure,” he said.
Bedsworth struck out 10 Bulldog batters in a row to open the game. South Callaway didn’t put a single ball in play until the top of the sixth inning, and never got the ball out of the infield. Bedsworth earned 81% of the 21 outs she recorded without the assistance of her defense.
Despite her own feats, the junior devalued her part in the game.
“It was a good season opener. (We) came out (and) got a strong team win, strung lots of hits together, scored runs, and did what we needed to do,” Bedsworth said.
The right-handed ace downplayed her personal performance, but the flow of the game revolved around her, in the circle and in the box.
Bedsworth drew a walk in her first at-bat and earned a hit the next three times she stepped to the dish, including two deep singles. Bedsworth even added a stolen base to cap off a career night.
Other Trailblazers were comfortable giving No. 6 the spotlight, but they were not without their own accomplishments. Freshman first baseman Kate Guinn had a two-hit night and Mae Cross, Allison Widmer, Emilee Farnan and Sophia Angel all had hits themselves.
“We did have three balls that were in the gap, made the defense move. I definitely don’t think we hit as well as we can hit, but we hit well enough,” Bartlett said.
The Blazers will look for more stellar pitching and an improvement on offence on Friday when they travel to St. Charles to take on Lutheran.