Columbia College men’s basketball knocked off Westminster College 77-55 to move to 2-0 in the early season. Tony Burks led the way for the Cougars, scoring 18 points on 7-10 shooting.
Columbia cruised for most of the game, never once trailing against the Blue Jays. The Cougars shot a solid 48% from the field, though they struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 21%. Burks led the team in scoring and both Carson Parker and Collin Parker reached double digits in scoring as well.
Burks dominated the Blue Jays in the first half, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the half and sending the Cougars to the locker rooms up 41-25 at the half. Burks went a perfect 6-6 on two-point attempts and also grabbed four rebounds and six assists.
Columbia also had a good effort on the boards, out-rebounding Westminster 48-32, led by Collin Parker who corralled nine boards. The Blue Jays were also held to just 33% from the field.
Columbia’s next matchup tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex against Missouri Valley.
CC women’s basketball moves to 3-0 with win over Westminster
Lexi Miller scored a career-high 17 points to lead Columbia to a 79-44 win over Westminster on Wednesday.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 21-11 lead by playing strong defense and holding Westminster to just 2-14 shooting in the first quarter.
In the second half, CC began to pull away from the Blue Jays and took a 54-31 lead into fourth quarter. Miller scored 12 of her 17 points on 4-5 shooting from three in the third.
Allison Stiers added 13 points for the Cougars and DeLaney Horstman finished with a double-double, tallying 10 points and 11 rebounds.
CC’s next game is at home against Oklahoma Panhandle State at 7 p.m. Monday.