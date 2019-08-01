Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn
That’s the list. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift and Alabama’s Najee Harris are bigger household names. That’s probably why they earned first-team preseason All-SEC honors, even though in more games — 14 for Swift and 15 for Harris — they rushed for fewer yards than Rountree. Swift shared carries and finished with 1,049. Harris shared carries and finished with 783. Rountree, who also shared carries until Damarea Crockett was sidelined late in the year, finished with 1,216. Only two running backs in Mizzou history have rushed for more yards in a season: Devin West and Joe Moore. Even more impressive, Rountree didn’t start getting the bulk of the workload until midway through the season. He got only eight carries against Georgia, only nine against Memphis.
Stats alone, there’s another gigantic reason why Rountree is so important for the Tigers this season an No. 2 on this list: The team has one backup with significant Division I game experience. That’s Tyler Badie, who as a freshman last year gave the offense a dynamic third option and played bigger than his listed size of 5-9, 190 pounds. But he missed some time with a November foot injury and wasn’t nearly as productive the last month of the regular season. The other backup options are sophomore Simi Bakare, who had all of 11 carries; Dawson Downing, a former walk-on who plays more of a role on special teams; and incoming freshman Anthony Watkins.
That’s not much depth, which means the staff will have to carefully monitor Rountree’s touches in camp and during the season.
He’s that valuable.
Rountree proved last season he can do damage against the better teams on the schedule. Against FBS winning teams, Rountree averaged 6.0 yards per carry with nine touchdowns, compared to 5.0 yards and just one touchdown against FBS non-winning teams. He was one of six SEC backs with 10 or more runs of 20 yards. Only Vaughn and Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams had more 30-yard runs than Rountree’s seven. Only Vaughn had more 40-yard runs than Rountree’s five and more 50-yard runs than Rountree’s three.
As much attention and credit as Drew Lock earned for Mizzou’s play during its four-game winning streak to finish the regular season, in the season’s final five games, Rountree averaged 124.4 yards per game and touched the ball an average of 25.2 times. He was a true workhorse.
“He earned (the touches),” running backs coach Cornell Ford said in the spring. “And we needed it down the stretch. He’s very strong, and people kind of shy away from No. 34 when he’s coming around the corner. He’s a power back. He’s a downhill kind of back. He wants that. He’s been dying to be THE guy. We were fortunate for most of the season that we had Crockett in there and then had Badie backing them up, but when they got banged up towards the end we (said), ‘Larry, OK, you’ve got to go.’”
Top Tigers for 2019
No. 10, safety Tyree Gillespie
No. 9, left tackle Yasir Durant
No. 8, cornerback Christian Holmes
No. 7, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat
No. 6, linebacker Cale Garrett
No. 5, kicker/punter Tucker McCann
No. 4, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam
No. 3, defensive tackle Jordan ElliotDave Matter @dave_matter on Twitter