JEFFERSON CITY — A host of Senate bills concerning transgender participation in sports ranging from kindergarten to the collegiate level were met with passionate testimony Tuesday.
Senate Committee Room 1 was packed for the two hours allotted for testimony as a bustling crowd slowly trickled in as others left following their testimony to the Senate Emerging Issues Committee.
The hearing was the first instance of transgender athletics legislation being considered by the Senate. A House committee hearing last week included hours of testimony on similar bills generally grouped under the description of “Save Women Sports Act.”
Similar legislation passed the House last year but failed to get a vote on the Senate floor. This year is expected to be different, with Senate President Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, saying last week that the Republican caucus “is very, very unified around the idea that biological males should not play in female sports.”
Introducing her bill, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, explained that while trans people deserve to live without stigma, and she was not attempting political gamesmanship with the topic, she believes that Missouri is behind on protecting biologically female student athletes.
The senate bills that were considered — 2, 29, 39, 48, 87 and 165 — all in their own ways create policy which would prohibit student athletes from participating in competition in which the sex upon their birth certificate does not match the competition in question. The bills vary between at what ages or grades this restriction is enforced, whether to create a co-ed alternative and whether to extend the ban into the collegiate level.
Republican senators and constituents in favor of these measures spoke to their concerns for women in Missouri, often contending that the legislation is not intending to be anti-transgender, but instead “pro-woman.”
Many parents of female student athletes testified, explaining that the disparities in high-level athletic performance between male and female records show an inability to maintain a level playing field when transgender athletes (particularly transgender girls) compete.
Supporters claimed female athletes are at risk of being deprived of scholarships, being made uncomfortable by transgender students in locker room and bathroom spaces and being discouraged from athletic endeavors by those who are “bigger, faster and stronger.” One parent remarked that those opposed to the legislation were acting for the benefit of a few over the rights of many.
Supporters said that their intent is not to be bullying or to worsen those struggling with the challenges of being transgender, but instead to safeguard women while providing alternative avenues to competition for transgender students.
Opponents of the legislation included many parents of transgender children who pursue athletic endeavors. The parents, and in some cases their children, described sports as a lifeline for belonging and teamwork which relies upon inclusion among peers. To them, attempts to sever this lifeline are not only a denial of access to a sport, but an attempt to ostracize their kids.
Representatives of organizations such as the ACLU, Pro-Choice Missouri, Athlete Ally, ASUM (Associated Students of the University of Missouri), the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Trevor Project joined parents in contesting assertions from those pushing the bills.
They contended that there is no evidence that any college athletic scholarships were “stolen” from female athletes, raised concerns that the legislation would violate Title IX and argued that the bill is overreach by the government in regulating youth sports.
They also pointed to Missouri’s current procedure for the acceptance of a transgender athlete into competition as already being comprehensive — some described it as burdensome — with demand for documentation proving a year of effective hormone treatment already in place before participation is allowed.
Those testifying in opposition were regularly joined in voice and sentiment by Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, who challenged those in favor by describing the bills as bullying, illogical and harmful to an extreme minority of the population.
“Senators who are picking on kids? That’s weak. That’s trashy. That’s what we’re dealing with,” said Razor.