True/False Film Fest kicks off with a night of Jubilee

The True/False Film Fest kicked off with its annual jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The event blossomed with food, True/False "Q Queens" and locals ready for the festival to begin.
featured
The True/False Film Fest kicked off with its annual jubilee on Thursday outside the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The event blossomed with food, True/False "Q Queens" and locals ready for the festival to begin.
Eileen Wisniowicz is a photographer at the Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.