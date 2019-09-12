Two family-friendly festivals will take place in Columbia over the coming weeks.
The first is the Family Fun Fest, which will take place Wednesday, September 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cosmo Park. The festival is free and features live entertainment and activities for children.
The event is being held by Columbia Parks and Recreation and the City of Columbia's Office of Cultural Affairs.
The theme this year is "Creative Kids," with acts such as the Missouri Contemporary Ballet and Jabberwocky Studios performing at the event. Local organizations, including Access Arts and the Columbia Art League, will provide crafts and art activities such as face painting and sidewalk chalk art.
There will be a variety of food trucks at the park.
Financial support from the Missouri Arts Council helped make the event possible.
The second event is the 42nd Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show.
Also organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation, the festival, which is free, will take place at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 21 at Nifong Park.
Entertainment includes live blues, folk and western music, hayrides, a handmade craft show, storytellers and Haskell Indian Nation Dancers.
The Boone County History & Culture Center will also be open, so visitors can tour the museum and art gallery. Admission to the museum is also free.
For more information on either festival, call Columbia Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460.