Tyler Rich added some miles to his "Two Thousand (More) Miles" tour Friday with a stop at The Blue Note in Columbia. Rich is a popular country artist based in Nashville. He was welcomed by opening guests SixForty1, a pop-country duo also from Nashville, and Dirt Road Addiction, a band from Sedalia that blends a mix of country, rock and pop.
Tyler Rich sways crowd with country showcase at The Blue Note
- Photos by Alana Gertz
