Tyler Rich sings on stage as part of his, Two Thousand (More) Miles tour on Friday,

Tyler Rich sings on stage as part of his, "Two Thousand (More) Miles" tour Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. Rich is from the west coast and has his roots come through in his songs.

Tyler Rich added some miles to his "Two Thousand (More) Miles" tour Friday with a stop at The Blue Note in Columbia. Rich is a popular country artist based in Nashville. He was welcomed by opening guests SixForty1, a pop-country duo also from Nashville, and Dirt Road Addiction, a band from Sedalia that blends a mix of country, rock and pop. 

Tyler Mahurin, the drummer for Tyler Rich, rests in between songs during the set

Tyler Mahurin, the drummer for Tyler Rich, rests in between songs Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. The tour’s next stop is Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Dirt Road Addiction opening for Tyler Rich last night on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia.

Dirt Road Addiction opening for Tyler Rich on Friday at the Blue Note in Columbia. The band fuses country with rock and pop.
SixFourty1’s drum kit on stage preparing for their set on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia.

SixForty1’s drum kit sits on stage on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia.
Brooks Hoffman, part of pop country duo SixFourty1, sings during their opening

Brooks Hoffman, part of pop-country duo SixForty1, sings during his opening set Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. SixForty1 is one of the special guests for Tyler Rich’s "Two Thousand (More) Miles" tour.
A fan holding up their phone to capture video during Tyler Rich’s set on Friday

A fan holding up their phone to capture video during Tyler Rich’s set Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. Rich’s new single, “A Little Bit Of You” is out now.
Fans enjoy the concert filled with Tyler Rich’s hit country songs

Fans enjoy the concert filled with Tyler Rich’s hit country songs, which include “The Difference” and “Leave Her Wild.” Rich also played an unreleased song, “Trucks Don’t Lie."
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you