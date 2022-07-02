The major party candidates for U.S. Senate, in ballot order, with their current occupation, if known. Missouri has an open primary, where any registered voter can choose any party’s ballot in August.
DEMOCRATS
Lewis Rolen of St. Louis, retired teacher; Gena Ross of Platte City, associate professor of business; Carla Coffee Wright of St. Louis, founder of St. Louis Inner City Cultural Center Enterprise; Josh Shipp of St. Louis; Spencer Toder of St. Louis, business owner; Lucas Kunce of Independence, Marine Reserve officer; Jewel Kelly of Festus, a real estate agent; Clarence (Clay) Taylor of St. Louis; Pat Kelly of St. Louis, environmental engineer and patent attorney; Trudy Busch Valentine of Clayton, nurse and Busch beer fortune heiress; and Ronald (Ron) William Harris of Kansas City, truck driver.
REPUBLICANS
Patrick A. Lewis of Wellsville, union construction laborer; Eric Schmitt of Kirkwood, attorney general of Missouri; Billy Long of Springfield, member of Congress since 2011; Eric Greitens of Chesterfield, disgraced former governor; Bernie Mowinski of Sunrise Beach, a veteran and perennial candidate in state and local elections; C.W. Gardner of St. Louis, doorman; Deshon Porter of St. Louis; Vicky Hartzler of Harrisonville, a member of Congress since 2011; Dave Sims of Kansas City, employee of Kansas City government; Mark McCloskey of St. Louis, attorney; Eric McElroy of Tunas, comedian and author; Dennis Lee Chilton of Springfield; Robert Allen of Chesterfield; Dave Schatz of Sullivan, president pro tem of the Missouri Senate; Hartford Tunnell of Carthage, retired professor; Kevin Schepers of Fenton; Rickey Joiner of Florissant, barber and business owner; Robert Olson of Springfield; Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. of Columbia, retired social worker; Darrell Leon McClanahan III of Schell City, stay-at-home dad; and Curtis Vaughn of Springfield, valet parking attendant and liquor salesman.