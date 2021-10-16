Under The Lights | 10.15.2021

Some teams cracked under pressure while others packed a punch. Rock Bridge beat rival Hickman in its ninth Providence Bowl win 28-7. Hallsville continued their undefeated streak against California 46-6. Jefferson City came close in a tight win against Battle 55-52. Mexico defeated Moberly 41-14. Tolton brought home a win against Cuba 33-20.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.
Photos by Irynka Hromotska (Kohut), Audrey Stanard, Josh Ellenburg, Amy Schaffer and George Frey
Produced by Margo Wager, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh, and Paola Rodriguez