 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The 2022 Beijing Olympics

A gallery of Olympic photos

A gallery of Olympic photos

The United States finished in fifth place for the medal count and took home 25 medals in total: eight gold, 10 silver and seven bronze.

The next Winter Olympics will take place in 2026 in Milano Cortina, Italy. 

Ryoyu Kobayashi, of Japan, waits to jump

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan waits to jump during a men's team ski jumping trial round Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. 
Erin Jackson of the United States skates

Erin Jackson of the United States skates Feb. 9 in Beijing.
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men's free skate

Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the men's free skate program Feb. 10 in Beijing.
Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, of Austria, slide during luge doubles

Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria slide during luge doubles Feb. 9 in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
United States' Shaun White gets emotional after the men's halfpipe finals

United States snowboarder Shaun White gets emotional after the men's halfpipe finals Feb. 11 in Zhangjiakou, China. 
Kristina Paul, of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, leads the pack, followed by Canada's Meryeta O'Dine, United States Faye Gulini and France's Chloe Trespeuch,

The ROC's Kristina Paul, right, leads the pack, followed by Canada's Meryeta O'Dine, United States' Faye Gulini and France's Chloe Trespeuch, during the mixed team snowboard cross finals Feb. 12 in Zhangjiakou, China. 
Jessie Diggins yells after winning a bronze medal

Jessie Diggins yells after winning a bronze medal in the women's sprint free cross-country skiing competition Feb. 8 in Zhangjiakou, China.
An Vannieuwenhuyse and Sara Aerts, of Belgium, slide down the track

An Vannieuwenhuyse and Sara Aerts of Belgium slide down the track Saturday in the Yanqing district of Beijing. 
Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform their routine

Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier of Canada perform their routine in the ice dance competition Feb. 12 in Beijing.
United States' Chloe Kim does a trick in the air

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim does a trick in the air Feb. 7 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Tarjei Boe of Team Norway shoots

Tarjei Boe of Team Norway shoots during zeroing in the men's 12.5-kilometer pursuit race Feb. 13 in Zhangjiakou, China. 
China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's slopestyle

China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's slopestyle qualification Monday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth brush the ice

Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth brush the ice Monday in Beijing. 
Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, celebrates winning the silver medal

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States celebrates winning the silver medal in the women's monobob Monday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin, of Ukraine, perform their routine

Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin of Ukraine perform their routine in the ice dance competition Monday in Beijing.
United States' Hilary Knight scores against Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens

United States forward Hilary Knight scores against Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens during the women's gold medal game Thursday in Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States starts to lose control before crashing out

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States starts to lose control before crashing out during the women's combined slalom Thursday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, reacts after falling

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts after falling in the women's combine slalom Thursday in the Yanqing district of Beijing. 
Kai Verbij of the Netherlands is comforted by coach Jac Orie

Kai Verbij of the Netherlands is comforted by coach Jac Orie after his heat in the men's speedskating 1,000-meter finals Friday in Beijing.
People slowly ski down the course

People slowly ski down the course for the mixed team parallel skiing event after it was delayed due to high winds Saturday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Curling stones lie in rows

Curling stones lie in rows during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden on Saturday in Beijing.
Athletes compete during the women's speedskating mass start

Athletes compete during the women's speedskating mass start semifinals Saturday in Beijing. 
Britain's Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men's halfpipe finals

Britain's Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men's halfpipe finals Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after competing in the women's free skate program Thursday in Beijing.
Austria's Johannes Rohrweck, right, Canada's Kevin Drury and Igor Omelin, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes during the men's cross finals

Austria's Johannes Rohrweck, right, Canada's Kevin Drury and Igor Omelin of the Russian Olympic Committee competes during the men's cross finals Friday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Workers drive zambonis

Workers drive zambonis to prepare the ice during a long track speed skating practice session Feb. 3 in Beijing.
France's Maurice Manificat leads a group

France's Maurice Manificat leads a group during the men's weather-shortened 50km mass start free cross-country skiing competition Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee compete in the pairs free skate program Saturday in Beijing. 
Gold medalists United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrates during a medal ceremony

Gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of the United States celebrates during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross Feb. 12 in Zhangjiakou, China.
The Olympic rings sit on the top of the Beijing Olympic Tower

The Olympic rings sit on the top of the Beijing Olympic Tower on Feb. 18 in Beijing.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you