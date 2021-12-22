You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Heartbreaking Bowl

  • 1 min to read

Brady Cook put Missouri in the lead with a touchdown in the first 12 minutes of the game. The two field goals by Harrison Mavis helped the Tigers maintain their lead into the third quarter but that did not last long.

Ten minutes into the final quarter Army's Brandon Walters scored a touchdown. This put the Black Knights in a five point lead. Tigers were quick to redeem themselves with a touchdown by Keke Chism. However, that was not able to hold Army down.

Missouri's hopes for a victory was shattered when Cole Talley scored a field goal during the final seconds of the game.

Mookie Cooper high fives fans as he enters the field during the Armed Forces Bowl

Mookie Cooper high fives fans as he enters the field during the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Brandon Walters gets attacked by Missouri players during the Armed Forces Bowl

Brandon Walters is surrounded by Missouri players during the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Brady Cook scores the first a touchdown during the game against the Armed Forces Bowl

Brady Cook scores the first a touchdown during the game against the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Barrett Banister Missouri gets tackled by Army player during the Armed Forces Bowl

Barrett Banister Missouri gets tackled by Army player during the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
D’ionte ‘Boo’ Smith gets ready to catch the ball during the game against Army

D’ionte ‘Boo’ Smith gets ready to catch the ball during the game against Army on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tauskie Dove gets tackled by Army players during the Armed Forces Bowl

Tauskie Dove gets tackled by Army players during the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Veshe Daniyan gets tackled by Missouri players during the the Armed Forces Bowl

Veshe Daniyan gets tackled by Missouri players during the the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Army celebrates after their victory against Missouri during the Armed Forces Bowl

Army celebrates after their victory against Missouri during the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Left Ennis Rakestra, Jr. hugs Dawson Downing after Missouri’s loss against the Armed Forces Bowl

From left, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. hugs Dawson Downing after Missouri’s loss against the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you