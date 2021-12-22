A Heartbreaking Bowl

Brady Cook put Missouri in the lead with a touchdown in the first 12 minutes of the game. The two field goals by Harrison Mavis helped the Tigers maintain their lead into the third quarter but that did not last long.
Ten minutes into the final quarter Army's Brandon Walters scored a touchdown. This put the Black Knights in a five point lead. Tigers were quick to redeem themselves with a touchdown by Keke Chism. However, that was not able to hold Army down.
Missouri's hopes for a victory was shattered when Cole Talley scored a field goal during the final seconds of the game.