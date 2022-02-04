 Skip to main content
Rain, Sun, Snow, Oh My!

A wild week of weather for Columbia
Snow covers the downtown streets

Snow covers the downtown streets Wednesday morning in Columbia. According to the National Weather Service, a total of 7.2 inches of snow had fallen by 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

 Zachary Linhares/Missourian

Residents of Columbia were treated to an array of weather phenomena this week. What started off as a blissfully warm day with temperatures in the 50s ended with a torrential snow that blanketed the city.

The week began as the sun graced us with some of its rays, bringing about a rare warm day in the middle of the winter. People took advantage of the nice weather and gathered outside, relaxing on the quad and wandering downtown without the cold nipping at their noses.

Tuesday brought the city back to what winter usually looks like, with grey skies canceling out any warmth the sun had brought the day before. Rain began to fall in the afternoon as people prepared for the winter storm ahead.

Any memory of Monday's warmth quickly became a wistful dream as Wednesday came and with it, a large snowstorm. For two days, white, powdery snow covered everything in sight, and Columbians made the most of it. Schools were closed, sleds were brought out, gloves and hats were worn and snowmen were made.

In this week-long round-up, we look back at the weather Columbia experienced over the past five days.

Monday

MU seniors sit and talk

From left, MU seniors Cami Johnson and Gracie George sit and talk Monday outside of the MU Student Center in Columbia. MU shifted to fully remote operations for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Leaves float under a partially frozen creek

Leaves float under a partially frozen creek Monday at Peace Park in Columbia. A winter storm watch was in effect for the Columbia area from Tuesday until Friday.
Sunlight streams through tree branches on the MU campus

Sunlight streams through tree branches on the MU campus Monday in Columbia. Precipitation followed the rest of the week, with rain on Tuesday and snow from Wednesday to Thursday.
MU students study

From left, MU students David Dobbler, Meghan Smith and Ashton Green study together Monday outside of Lakota Coffee Company in Columbia. “I’m looking forward to the snow coming in,” Dobbler said. “I’m excited for maybe one last fall. I want it to be big, heavy. I want it all.”

Tuesday

People walk into Walmart

People walk into Walmart ahead of the winter storm Tuesday in Columbia.
An inflatable snowman sits outside of a home on Mallard Court

An inflatable snowman sits outside of a home on Mallard Court on Tuesday in Columbia.
Cars drive down Tenth Street

Cars drive down Tenth Street in downtown Columbia on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm.

Wednesday

Roberto Escobar Sr. and his son Roberto Escobar Jr., 5, make snow angels

Roberto Escobar Sr. and his son Roberto Escobar Jr., 5, make snow angels in front of their home Wednesday in Columbia. “He puts a smile on my face whenever I don’t have one,” Escobar Sr. said. “ I don’t know who I would be if it wasn’t for him and my daughter.”
Katelin Krusz awaits a customer on Wednesday morning

Katelin Krusz awaits a customer Wednesday morning at the Scooter’s Coffee on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia. They came in at 7 a.m. to relieve the employee who opened the store. The drive-thru coffee shop may close early due to the snow, “but we’ll be open here for a little bit,” Krusz said. “People can get their morning coffee.”
MU students build a snowman

From left, MU students Savanna Trivers, Tara Haeussler, Rachel Lensing, Paige Zieman and Nick Randazzo build a snowman on the Quad on Wednesday in Columbia. Students from all over campus gathered to indulge in winter-related activities like snowball fights, building snowmen and sledding.
A man walks along a path through the snow

A man walks along a path through the snow Wednesday in downtown Columbia.

Thursday

A snowman stands in front of Jesse Hall and the columns

A snowman stands in front of Jesse Hall and the columns Thursday in Columbia. 
Will Throm sits in a homemade sled

Will Throm sits in a homemade sled pulled by a truck through East Campus on Thursday in Columbia. Throm enjoyed the school’s second snow day with his friends.
A tree sparrow sits on a snow-covered bush

A tree sparrow sits on a snow-covered bush Thursday in Columbia.

Friday

An aerial view towards campus

An aerial view toward campus from the Fifth and Walnut Parking Structure after a winter storm on Friday in Columbia. Work on clearing roads and walkways was well underway in Columbia on Friday, but many surfaces were still covered in snow, ice and salt.
Icicles melt in the sunlight

Icicles melt in the sunlight Friday in downtown Columbia. The remnants of this week’s snowstorm receded after the sun broke through Friday morning and temperatures rose to 28 degrees Fahrenheit.
Snow occupies stacks of chairs

Snow occupies the stacks of chairs sitting in Las Margaritas’ empty patio Friday in downtown Columbia. The winter storm that hit Wednesday moved MU, Stephens College and Columbia College classes online for the remainder of the week.

Photos by Kate Trabalka, Tristen Rouse, Zachary Linhares, Martin Morard, Maya Bell, Owen Ziliak, Eileen Wisniowicz, Beatrice Bankauskaite, Madison McMillen and Katie Kriz.

Produced by Tanner Bubeck.

