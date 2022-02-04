A wild week of weather for Columbia

From left, MU students David Dobbler, Meghan Smith and Ashton Green study together Monday outside of Lakota Coffee Company in Columbia. “I’m looking forward to the snow coming in,” Dobbler said. “I’m excited for maybe one last fall. I want it to be big, heavy. I want it all.”
From left, MU students Savanna Trivers, Tara Haeussler, Rachel Lensing, Paige Zieman and Nick Randazzo build a snowman on the Quad on Wednesday in Columbia. Students from all over campus gathered to indulge in winter-related activities like snowball fights, building snowmen and sledding.
Roberto Escobar Sr. and his son Roberto Escobar Jr., 5, make snow angels in front of their home Wednesday in Columbia. “He puts a smile on my face whenever I don’t have one,” Escobar Sr. said. “ I don’t know who I would be if it wasn’t for him and my daughter.”
Katelin Krusz awaits a customer Wednesday morning at the Scooter’s Coffee on Grindstone Parkway in Columbia. They came in at 7 a.m. to relieve the employee who opened the store. The drive-thru coffee shop may close early due to the snow, “but we’ll be open here for a little bit,” Krusz said. “People can get their morning coffee.”
Snow occupies the stacks of chairs sitting in Las Margaritas’ empty patio Friday in downtown Columbia. The winter storm that hit Wednesday moved MU, Stephens College and Columbia College classes online for the remainder of the week.
An aerial view toward campus from the Fifth and Walnut Parking Structure after a winter storm on Friday in Columbia. Work on clearing roads and walkways was well underway in Columbia on Friday, but many surfaces were still covered in snow, ice and salt.
Residents of Columbia were treated to an array of weather phenomena this week. What started off as a blissfully warm day with temperatures in the 50s ended with a torrential snow that blanketed the city.
The week began as the sun graced us with some of its rays, bringing about a rare warm day in the middle of the winter. People took advantage of the nice weather and gathered outside, relaxing on the quad and wandering downtown without the cold nipping at their noses.
Tuesday brought the city back to what winter usually looks like, with grey skies canceling out any warmth the sun had brought the day before. Rain began to fall in the afternoon as people prepared for the winter storm ahead.
Any memory of Monday's warmth quickly became a wistful dream as Wednesday came and with it, a large snowstorm. For two days, white, powdery snow covered everything in sight, and Columbians made the most of it. Schools were closed, sleds were brought out, gloves and hats were worn and snowmen were made.
In this week-long round-up, we look back at the weather Columbia experienced over the past five days.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Photos by Kate Trabalka, Tristen Rouse, Zachary Linhares, Martin Morard, Maya Bell, Owen Ziliak, Eileen Wisniowicz, Beatrice Bankauskaite, Madison McMillen and Katie Kriz.