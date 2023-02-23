A styrofoam cup proclaiming “ASHES, DO NOT DRINK” sits on a table during an Ash Wednesday event on Wednesday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. Local churches participated in Ashes to Go, a national movement providing quick and accessible prayer services in the community.
A sheet of paper with an Ash Wednesday prayer sits splattered with rain in a basket on Wednesday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. When students approached, the church members would recite the prayer and administer the mark based on a preference of ash or glitter.
Pastor David Frerichs, center, from Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church gives Tara Thomas an ashen mark on Wednesday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. “I like to wave at the students I make eye contact with to let them know we’re available,” he said.
From left: John Delaporte from Broadway Christian Church, Topher Endress from First Christian, Brittany McDonald Null from First Baptist, and Rebes Bennet from Missouri United Methodist gather under a tent on Wednesday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. The group calls themselves The Inclusive Downtown Ecumenical Sidekicks, TIDES, as a collection of progressive churches. “Not everybody is from downtown but we’re all allies,” Endress said.
Students walk past a mobile Ash Wednesday event tent inside Speakers Circle on Wednesday at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. This is the first year the group of churches participated in an Ash Wednesday event together. Other churches in St. Louis and Kansas City have hosted Ashes to Go since 2014.
A wet chalkboard advertising “Ashes & Glitter” stands in front of a tent on Wednesday at Speakers Circle in Columbia.“It’s wonderful to have this during a thunderstorm because we get the dramatic thunder roll when we do our prayer,” said Bill Eldridge, member of Calvary Episcopal church.
Throughout the day, people stopped by Speakers Circle for an “Ashes To-Go” event in celebration of Ash Wednesday, which is a holy day of fasting and prayer for various Christian denominations. A mark of ashes is placed on one’s forehead, representing an acknowledgement of that person’s sins. Ash Wednesday takes place on the Wednesday six weeks before Easter. This year, Easter will happen on April 9.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
