In preparation for the Fourth of July, the Ashland community begins its celebrations with a parade on Saturday in Ashland. Local organizations and members of the community created floats to show off. Families on the side of the roads were able to grab candy and other goodies from the floats.
Ashland community celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade
Elizabeth Pruitt
