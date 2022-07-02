In preparation for the Fourth of July, the Ashland community begins its celebrations with a parade on Saturday in Ashland. Local organizations and members of the community created floats to show off. Families on the side of the roads were able to grab candy and other goodies from the floats.

Shamon Jones, right, hugs a parade attendee

Shamon Jones, right, hugs a parade attendee on Saturday at North Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland. Jones talked with several of the parade attendees and greeted people she knew in the crowd.
A Great Dane rides in the parade

A Great Dane rides in the parade on Saturday at North Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland. The Great Dane watched the people on the side of the road go by as he relaxed on the trailer.
Blaine Luetkemeyer hands out flags

Blaine Luetkemeyer hands out flags Saturday at North Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland. Luetkemeyer is the current U.S. House Representative for Missouri’s third congressional district.
Brooks Nanney picks up candy at the Independence Day parade

Brooks Nanney picks up candy Saturday at the Independence Day parade on North Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland. Nanney ran to get the candy whenever someone threw it.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you