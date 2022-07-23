 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athletes compete in martial arts at the Show-Me State Games

Athletes compete in martial arts at the Show-Me State Games

Participants compete in the martial arts tournament on Saturday, at the Sports Armory in Columbia. Participants competed in both weapon and open hand martial arts. Weapons of choice included bo staffs, nunchucks or fans. Open hand martial arts demonstrates how one would defeat a set of opponents. Judges scored them based on their demonstrations and presented medals for first, second and third place.

Joanne Lehmuth competes with fans on Saturday

Joanne Lehmuth competes with fans Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. The participants competed in both weapon and open-hand forms of martial arts.
BJ Huffman presents his bo staff

BJ Huffman presents his bo staff Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. Huffman has practiced and taught martial arts for 55 years. He founded his own style of martial arts called Iss Kei Sho in 1995.
Derek O’Chiu competes in open hand martial arts

Derek O’Chiu competes in open-hand martial arts Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. O’Chiu explained that Taekwondo is Korean in origin and focuses on kicks.
The judges show their scores to tournament officials

The judges show their scores to tournament officials Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. “You give whoever you think is first a 9, whoever you think is second 8 and whoever you think is last 7,” said Ethan Medrow, who was a participant and a judge.
Barbara King competes with a bo staff on Saturday

Barbara King competes with a bo staff Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. Participants could compete with their weapon of choice, including fans, bo staff and nunchucks.
Joanne Lehmuth, left, presents a first place medal

Joanne Lehmuth, left, presents a first-place medal to Derek O’Chiu on Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. O’Chiu won first place in both the weapons and open-hand category.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you