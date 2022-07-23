Athletes compete in martial arts at the Show-Me State Games

BJ Huffman presents his bo staff Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. Huffman has practiced and taught martial arts for 55 years. He founded his own style of martial arts called Iss Kei Sho in 1995.
The judges show their scores to tournament officials Saturday at the Sports Armory in Columbia. “You give whoever you think is first a 9, whoever you think is second 8 and whoever you think is last 7,” said Ethan Medrow, who was a participant and a judge.
Participants compete in the martial arts tournament on Saturday, at the Sports Armory in Columbia. Participants competed in both weapon and open hand martial arts. Weapons of choice included bo staffs, nunchucks or fans. Open hand martial arts demonstrates how one would defeat a set of opponents. Judges scored them based on their demonstrations and presented medals for first, second and third place.