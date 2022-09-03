Cassava Mama Tortillas chef demonstrates salsa preparation

From left, Sandina Ponte, Oscar Schneiderjohn, 10, and Daniel Schneiderjohn try Katy McDonald’s salsa on Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. Cassava Mama has catered several of Oscar’s birthday parties.
Katy McDonald and Angela Huntington hand out salsa and beef at a cooking demo on Saturday. McDonald's Cassava tortillas are gluten-free, corn-free and vegan to ensure their safety for those with food sensitivities.
Katy McDonald, owner and chef at Cassava Mama Tortillas, performed a cooking demo of her roasted tomato and pepper salsa Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. All of the ingredients used were fresh from local vendors at the market, including the Altai Meadows beef she served to complement her salsa. McDonald’s favorite dishes to cook are with ingredients that are in season. “That’s why I love the market is because I can get ingredients that I know are in season, so it’s super fresh.”
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.