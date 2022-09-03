 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Cassava Mama Tortillas chef demonstrates salsa preparation

Cassava Mama Tortillas chef demonstrates salsa preparation

Katy McDonald, owner and chef at Cassava Mama Tortillas, performed a cooking demo of her roasted tomato and pepper salsa Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. All of the ingredients used were fresh from local vendors at the market, including the Altai Meadows beef she served to complement her salsa. McDonald’s favorite dishes to cook are with ingredients that are in season. “That’s why I love the market is because I can get ingredients that I know are in season, so it’s super fresh.”

Katy McDonald performs a cooking demo

Katy McDonald performs a cooking demo Saturday. McDonald started selling wholesale tortillas about six years ago after encouragement from a friend.
Sandina Ponte, Oscar Schneiderjohn, 10, and Daniel Schneiderjohn try Katy McDonald’s salsa

From left, Sandina Ponte, Oscar Schneiderjohn, 10, and Daniel Schneiderjohn try Katy McDonald’s salsa on Saturday at the Columbia Farmers Market. Cassava Mama has catered several of Oscar’s birthday parties.
Katy McDonald passes out her salsa

Katy McDonald passes out her salsa at a cooking demo Saturday. “Salsa is super fast and easy and delicious,” McDonald said.
Liangya Wang and Songxi Chen taste Katy McDonald’s salsa

Liangya Wang and Songxi Chen taste Katy McDonald’s salsa at the cooking demo on Saturday. This was Chen’s first time at the Columbia Farmers Market.
Katy McDonald and Angela Huntington hand out salsa

Katy McDonald and Angela Huntington hand out salsa and beef at a cooking demo on Saturday. McDonald's Cassava tortillas are gluten-free, corn-free and vegan to ensure their safety for those with food sensitivities.
  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

