Charity pickleball clinic raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Lori French takes instruction from pickle ball coach Sue Fuller on Thursday at Missouri Athletic Center in Columbia. “I just like sharing the passion for the game." Fuller said. "It’s a game for young and old."
A pickle ball racket finds a small moment of stillness in between points on Thursday at Missouri Athletic Center in Columbia. Pickle ball is a sport similar to tennis or badminton and is played with paddles and a whiffle ball.
Kate Hebert smacks the ball is it crosses to her side of the net on Thursday at Missouri Athletic Center in Columbia. Thursday was just Epsilon Sigma Alpha's Beta Tau chapter's second yearly St. Jude Children's Hospital charity event hosted at Missouri Athletic Center.
The Beta Tau Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, an international service and leadership organization, held their second annual pickleball clinic Thursday at the Missouri Athletic Center. The proceeds from the 31 attendees were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
“Last year we raised $2,000, and this year we’re hoping to raise more,” Christi Fritschi, a member of the Beta Tau chapter, said while volunteering at the event on Thursday.