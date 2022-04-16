Columbia high schools host annual baseball tournament

Rock Bridge sophomore CharRon Ray, left, and her mother, Charlene Ray, sit at the ticket stand during the Columbia Tournament on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Charlene Ray is an attendance secretary at Rock Bridge and says she enjoys volunteering so she can see the students outside of school. The Columbia Tournament ended Saturday.
Rock Bridge’s Toby Scheidt slides into third base during a game against Blair Oaks on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Both teams participated in the Columbia Tournament. The Bruins split their games Saturday, falling to Blair Oaks and beating Rolla.
Rock Bridge's Toby Scheidt walks into the dugout after a play during a game against Blair Oaks on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge hosted multiple games throughout Saturday for the Columbia Tournament.
Francis Howell High School’s Tytus Cissell, left, attempts to tag out Grain Valley’s Michael Montgomery while he steals a base Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Grain Valley is 12-7 this season.
Francis Howell’s Brysen Nepute, left, celebrates with Donald McCutcheon after McCutcheon hit a home run Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. McCutcheon’s third-inning home run was his second of the game.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge hosted the Columbia Baseball Tournament over the weekend. Twelve high schools from across the state came to Columbia to participate in the tournament. Each high school hosted a different bracket of the tournament.
Blair Oaks beat Rock Bridge three to two. Blair Oaks would go on to finish fifth in the tournament. Francis Howell beat Grain Valley 17 to 10 in the Championship game and win the Columbia Tournament. Hickman would finish third in the tournament.