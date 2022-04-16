 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Columbia high schools host annual baseball tournament

Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge hosted the Columbia Baseball Tournament over the weekend. Twelve high schools from across the state came to Columbia to participate in the tournament. Each high school hosted a different bracket of the tournament.

Blair Oaks beat Rock Bridge three to two. Blair Oaks would go on to finish fifth in the tournament. Francis Howell beat Grain Valley 17 to 10 in the Championship game and win the Columbia Tournament. Hickman would finish third in the tournament.

Rock Bridge sophomore CharRon Ray, left, and her mother, Charlene Ray sit

Rock Bridge sophomore CharRon Ray, left, and her mother, Charlene Ray, sit at the ticket stand during the Columbia Tournament on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Charlene Ray is an attendance secretary at Rock Bridge and says she enjoys volunteering so she can see the students outside of school. The Columbia Tournament ended Saturday.
Rock Bridge's Toby Scheidt slides into third base

Rock Bridge’s Toby Scheidt slides into third base during a game against Blair Oaks on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Both teams participated in the Columbia Tournament. The Bruins split their games Saturday, falling to Blair Oaks and beating Rolla.
Two Rock Bridge Bruins stand above a collection of baseballs

Two Rock Bridge Bruins stand above a collection of baseballs Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins faced Blair Oaks at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sarah Messer, left, and Mike Messer volunteer

Sarah Messer, left, and Mike Messer volunteer in the press box during the Columbia Tournament on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Messers’ son, Payton Messer, plays for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge's Toby Scheidt walks into the dugout

Rock Bridge's Toby Scheidt walks into the dugout after a play during a game against Blair Oaks on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge hosted multiple games throughout Saturday for the Columbia Tournament.
Grain Valley Eagles pitcher Michael Montgomery throws a pitch

Grain Valley pitcher Michael Montgomery throws a pitch during the third inning Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Grain Valley’s next game is against Raytown on April 18.
Francis Howell High School’s Tytus Cissell, left, attempts to tag out Grain Valley’s Michael Montgomery

Francis Howell High School’s Tytus Cissell, left, attempts to tag out Grain Valley’s Michael Montgomery while he steals a base Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Grain Valley is 12-7 this season.
Francis Howell’s Brysen Nepute, left, celebrates with Donald McCutcheon

Francis Howell’s Brysen Nepute, left, celebrates with Donald McCutcheon after McCutcheon hit a home run Saturday at Hickman High School in Columbia. McCutcheon’s third-inning home run was his second of the game.
