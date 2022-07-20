 Skip to main content
Comeback Queen: Returning pageant contestant wins the crown

Cathrine Mayhan competed in the 2022 Boone County Fair Pageant to win the crown. Mayhan only just entered pageantry, with the 2021 Boone County Fair Pageant being her first. 

"We have a friend from church, and she came to (my sister and I) last year," Mayhan said. "They needed somebody to run and told us that we would be perfect for the fair queen."

The glitz and glam has always intrigued her, she said. The only reason she didn't do it sooner was because it was never brought up or offered.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I thought, 'Man, I really, kind of want to be a fair queen,'" Mayhan said. "We went to the fair in my grandparents' hometown when we were little. I always saw the fair queens and I thought they were so pretty, and I wanted to be like them."

Mayhan and her sister Abigail Mayhan went head-to-head in last year's pageant, resulting in her sister winning the crown. This year, Catherine Mayhan won the title of Boone County Pageant Queen and was crowned by her sister. She also won Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by the other pageant contestants.

For something she didn't think she'd ever do, Mayhan's childhood aspiration came true.

"Being yourself is the most important part of it," Mayhan said. "Beauty isn't just the outside characteristics, it's also the inside."

Pageant contestants and previous winners rehearse

Pageant contestants and previous winners rehearse on Saturday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. The girls learned the opening dance and how to walk on stage.
Cathrine Mayhan takes out curlers

Cathrine Mayhan takes out curlers on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan said she doesn’t do a lot to prepare for the pageant, but applies a little more makeup than she normally would.
Cathrine Mayhan puts together her bass clarinet

Cathrine Mayhan puts together her bass clarinet on Tuesday, at Boone county Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan played “Autumn Song” composed by Leroy Ostransky for the talent portion of the contest.
Cathrine Mayhan and the other contestants go over the program

Cathrine Mayhan and the other contestants go over the program for the pageant on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. This was the last task before it began.
Cathrine Mayhan watches the younger contestants

Cathrine Mayhan watches the younger contestants do their talent on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan began to feel nervous before performing her talent.
Cathrine Mayhan plays her bass clarinet

Cathrine Mayhan plays her bass clarinet on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan said she performed the song for a solo in a high school competition.
Cathrine Mayhan speaks with her sister Abigail Mayhan

Cathrine Mayhan speaks with her sister, Abigail Mayhan, before walking on stage to answer an interview question on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan had lost to her sister the year before and said she enjoys competing with her.
Cathrine Mayhan prepares to walk on stage

Cathrine Mayhan prepares to walk on stage on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan was asked if everyone should get a college education and she said that someone can get a job that pays well by going to a trade school as well.
Cathrine Mayhan gets crowned by her sister Abigail Mayhan

Cathrine Mayhan gets crowned by her sister Abigail Mayhan on Tuesday, at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. The sisters said they had fun together and like that they are both winners of the pageant. Catherine Mayhan was the only contestant in her age group.
