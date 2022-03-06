 Skip to main content
Day 11 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

Ukrainian soldiers carry civilians away from Russian attacks. Others who couldn't be saved from the barrage lie dead in the street.

Amid the deaths, the fires and the crowds of desperate people fleeing the fighting, there were glimmers of hope, like the wedding of two members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, with flowers, fatigues and a helmet for a wedding crown.

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine form a line Sunday as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Ukrainians absorbed continued Russian attacks on cities across their country on Sunday, with some attending church services amid the lethal fallout from the 11-day war.

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays Sunday inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that as the sun went down the largest wave of missile strikes began, with heavy shelling in the outskirts of Kyiv but also hitting Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.

Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis continued with meetings and calls among leaders in Europe and beyond on Sunday. So far some 1.5 million Ukrainians have been driven from their country by the violence.

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

A family flees in a car as Russian troops take positions Sunday in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

A woman carried by Ukrainian soldiers crosses an improvised path Sunday while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Used military ammunition and Christian iconography decorate a memorial to fallen soldiers SUnday at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, western Ukraine. The memorial is dedicated to Ukrainian soldiers who died after 2014. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

A woman cries during a religious service Sunday at the St Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
APTOPIX Argentina Russia Ukraine War

A woman holds a Ukrainian flag during a protest Sunday asking for peace after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
APTOPIX Argentina Russia Ukraine War

People protest demanding for peace Sunday after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Leo La Valle)
