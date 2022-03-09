Day 14 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

A boy rest his head on his mother's shoulder after fleeing from Ukraine on Wednesday at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.
A car burns at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.
Polish soldiers assist elderly women after fleeing from Ukraine on Wednesday at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine.
This combination of satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Portcity shopping mall and other stores Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, left, and after the invasion, right.
Russian airstrikes hit three hospitals in Ukraine on Wednesday, including two west of the capital and a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol that wounded 17 people and what Ukrainian officials labeled a “war crime” and “atrocity.”
The attacks came amid hopes for mass-evacuations of civilians from several besieged Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, which has been without food, water and power for days and which started burying bodies in a mass grave because its morgues are full.
In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, some 2 million people have fled the country, nearly half of them children, according to U.N. officials. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions.
Meanwhile, concerns rose over the safety of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, which Russian troops seized early in the invasion and has lost power and had to revert to backup generators. And with feeding the Ukrainian populace becoming an increasing concern, the government banned the export of wheat, which is crucial to global food supplies, in an effort to stave off food shortages inside the country.