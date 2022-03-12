Day 17 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A refugee that fled the war in Ukraine stands outside a tent at a made-up refugee shelter in Przemyśl, southeastern Poland, on Saturday. Russian troops are pressing their offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where opposing cities were reduced to rubble.
A man plays with a child before she boards a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday. Fighting raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv southwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege.
A Ukrainian welder builds a tyre deflation stringer spike system in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday. Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its third week, the war has expanded to areas in western Ukraine, closer to NATO members Poland and Romania. The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water.
An elderly woman carries her cat as she flees from her hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, some 16 miles northwest of Kyiv, Saturday. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is bombing Mariupol “24 hours a day.” As Russian units also fanned out to prepare for an assault on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy urged his people to continue their resistance, saying Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” Zelenskyy said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
Now in its third week, the war has expanded to areas in western Ukraine, closer to NATO members Poland and Romania. The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. The country's chief prosecutor’s office says at least 79 children have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24.