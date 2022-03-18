Day 23 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A woman cries before beginning to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv. World leaders push for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
A woman arranges bunches of tulips on the pavement Friday in Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Residents of the capital city of Kyiv took to a central square to arrange some 1.5 million tulips in the shape of the country's coat of arms in a defiant show of normalcy as Russian forces surround and bomb the city.
A Ukrainian grandmother holds her 22-month-old granddaughter, Yeva Vakulenko, on Thursday at a clinic in Bocheniec, Poland. Vakulenko has leukemia and is among more than 500 Ukrainian children with cancer who have been evacuated to the Polish clinic. They are evaluated by doctors who decide where they should go next for treatment. Some 200 hospitals in about 28 countries are accepting the children.
On Friday, missiles and shelling struck the edges of Kyiv, and a barrage of missiles were launched against an aircraft repair installation at an airport outside the western city of Lviv, close to the border with Poland. One person was reported killed in the Lviv attack.
Ukraine said it shot down two of six missiles launched in the attack from the Black Sea. The early morning strike was the closest strike yet to the center of Lviv, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or join the fight.
In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked.
Early morning barrages hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to emergency services, who said 98 people were evacuated from the building. Kyiv's mayor said 19 were wounded in the shelling just north of downtown Kyiv.
Two other people were killed when strikes hit residential and administrative buildings in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, according to the regional governor.
In the besieged port city of Mariupol, rescuers are searching for survivors of a Russian airstrike on a theater Wednesday, where hundreds of people were sheltering.
Britain’s defense intelligence chief says Russia is shifting to a ”strategy of attrition” after failing to take major cities. Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull warned that the strategy will entail “reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower” that will worsen the humanitarian crisis.