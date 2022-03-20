 Skip to main content
Day 25 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering about 400 people in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how “battles took place over every street,” weeks into the siege.

The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.

Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.

People gather around a crater created by a bomb

People gather around a crater created by a bomb that heavily damaged buildings and cars Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol

Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with other passengers from Zaporizhzhia arrive Sunday at Lviv, western Ukraine.
People cook meal in a yard

People cook meal in a yard Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The owner of an apartment damaged by a bomb

The owner of an apartment damaged by a bomb welds the bars of his apartment so nothing is stolen in Satoya neighborhood Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Vendors set up their stalls in a flea market

Vendors set up their stalls in a flea market Sunday in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox community

Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox community, who have found shelter for their church service in an evangelical church, and refugees from Ukraine celebrate a church service and pray for peace Sunday in Berlin, Germany.
A mother embraces her son

A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station Sunday in Lviv, western Ukraine.
