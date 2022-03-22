Day 27 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A refugee from Lviv, Ukraine, holds a baby upon his arrival at a Red Cross headquarters in Rome, Tuesday. A convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying 80 people, mostly elderly and sick, arrived Tuesday in Rome.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud speaks at the start of a two-day gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan urged foreign ministers from Muslim-majority nations to help end Russia's war in Ukraine, appealing also to China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, who attended for the first time as a special guest, to join the effort.
A bread vendor carries a tray of Egyptian traditional "Baladi" flatbread, outside a bakery, in the Old Cairo district of Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday. Egypt's Central Bank raised its key interest rate Monday for the first time since 2017, citing inflationary pressures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to new records.
The battle for Ukraine's cities thundered across its suburbs Tuesday, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest areas where there's been fighting for weeks.
A senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday that Russian ground forces were still largely stalled outside the capital city, but Russian ships spent the past day shelling the already devastated southern port city of Mariupol from offshore.
Civilians making the dangerous escape from Mariupol described fleeing through street gun battles and past corpses as Russian forces tried to pound the city into submission. One woman who made it out said planes flew overhead “and dropped bombs everywhere.”
The U.S. intends to announce new sanctions against Russia this week. Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24, and millions more have been displaced within the country, the United Nations said.