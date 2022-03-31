 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 36 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 36 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not been able to confirm reports of Russian troops receiving high doses. Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the Feb. 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation.

The reported pullout came amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.

A damaged gas mask

A damaged gas mask lies on the pavement at a Russian position which was overran by Ukrainian forces, Thursday, outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers assist an elderly woman

Ukrainian soldiers assist an elderly woman on Thursday in Irpin, Ukraine. The woman had hidden from the Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. 
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces Thursday in Irpin Ukraine, Thursday. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country.
Ukrainian soldiers collect bodies

Ukrainian soldiers collect bodies of civilians killed by the Russian forces on Thursday at the destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine. 
A Ukrainian soldier stands one top of a destroyed Russian tank

A Ukrainian soldier stands one top of a destroyed Russian tank, Thursday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Oleksandr, 81, rides a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank

Oleksandr, 81, rides a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank on Thursday in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
21-year-olds Svitlana, right, and Myroslava, pose for a photograph

Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, 21-year-olds Svitlana, right, and Myroslava, pose for a photograph on Thursday in Lviv, western Ukraine. Both Svitlana and Myroslava, who studied at the same university in Kyiv, decided to leave academia and serve their country by joining the TDF only one month ago.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you