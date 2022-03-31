Day 36 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces Thursday in Irpin Ukraine, Thursday. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country.
Oleksandr, 81, rides a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank on Thursday in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, 21-year-olds Svitlana, right, and Myroslava, pose for a photograph on Thursday in Lviv, western Ukraine. Both Svitlana and Myroslava, who studied at the same university in Kyiv, decided to leave academia and serve their country by joining the TDF only one month ago.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not been able to confirm reports of Russian troops receiving high doses. Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the Feb. 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation.
The reported pullout came amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
