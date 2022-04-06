Day 42 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A woman shows her symbolically bound hands during a demonstration against Russian invasion on Ukraine, near the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. The demonstrators demanded energy trading with Russia to cease.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions on Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country’s economy.
The United Kingdom quickly followed suit, and more pain was coming from the European Union as the allies pressed forward with an escalating campaign to tighten the economic screws on Russian President Vladimir Putin for “war crimes” in Ukraine.