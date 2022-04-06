 Skip to main content
Day 42 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 42 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country’s economy.

The United Kingdom quickly followed suit, and more pain was coming from the European Union as the allies pressed forward with an escalating campaign to tighten the economic screws on Russian President Vladimir Putin for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks

A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks Wednesday in Bucha, Ukraine.
Alexandra Kulagina cries after receiving aid

84 year-old widow Alexandra Kulagina cries after receiving aid from the Red Cross on Wednesday in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Alexandra prays for the end of the war.
Policemen work to identify civilians

Police officers work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation before sending the bodies to the morgue Wednesday in Bucha, Ukraine.
A woman holds a banner in the colors of the Russian flag

A woman holds a banner in the colors of the Russian flag, during an anti-war rally Wednesday in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
Ruta Meilutyte swims across a pond colored red

Olympic and world champion Ruta Meilutyte swims across a pond colored red to signify blood in front of the Russian embassy Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.
A woman shows her symbolically bound hands

A woman shows her symbolically bound hands during a demonstration against Russian invasion on Ukraine, near the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. The demonstrators demanded energy trading with Russia to cease.
