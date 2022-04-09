Day 45 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.
Vlad, 6, drinks milk next to his father Ivan, 40, at a donated food distribution stand in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Vlad's mother died during their confinement in a basement for more than a month during the occupation of the Russian army.
A relative cries as a body of a civilian killed in a Russian air raid at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war was loaded on a van in Borodyanka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Borodyanka was occupied by the Russian troops and freed in a month by the Ukrainian army, which allowed emergency workers to search for civilian bodies under the ruins.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KYIV, Ukraine — Panicked residents of eastern Ukraine boarded buses or looked for other ways to leave Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station.
The attack in in Kramatorsk left the city with no trains running and came with thousands of people seeking to leave. Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the east.
Residents on Saturday feared the kind of unrelenting assaults and occupations by Russian invaders that brought food shortages, death and demolished buildings to other cities elsewhere in Ukraine.
"It was terrifying. The horror, the horror," one resident told British broadcaster Sky, recalling Friday's attack on the train station. "Heaven forbid, to live through this again. No, I don't want to."
Western military analysts said an arc of territory in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control. It was from Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city — in the north, to Kherson in the south.
But Ukrainian counterattacks are threatening Russian control of Kherson, according to the Western assessments, and Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults elsewhere in the Donbas region in the southeast.