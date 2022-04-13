Day 49 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin, mourns his death while waiting outside the morgue Wednesday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Cemetery worker Artem looks at the sky exhausted while working on the grave of Andriy Verbovyi, 55, who was killed by Russian soldiers while serving in territorial defense Wednesday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference during his meeting with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonia's President Alar Karis on Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via The Associated Press
President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defenses against an intensified Russian offensive in the country’s East.
Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the delivery of the assistance, which he said included artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers, as well as helicopters.
“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden said the U.S. will continue to work with allies to share additional weapons and resources as the conflict continues.
Meanwhile, citizens all over Ukraine survey the damage and try to put out fires. In Bucha, which is on the outskirts of Kyiv, people mourn lives lost and attend funerals for their loved ones that served in the territorial defense.