Day 50 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Russian military vehicles heading toward Izyum, on a blown up bridge

This image released on Thursday by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reportedly shows Russian military vehicles heading toward Izyum, on a blown up bridge in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. 

 HOGP/The Associated Press

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s “sincerely thankful” to the U.S. for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

Two men stand in front of a damaged factory

Two men stand in front of a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday.

In his telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said they discussed the new weapons shipment, even tougher sanctions against Russia and efforts to bring to justice those Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday.

Zelenskyy also said work was continuing to clear tens of thousands of unexploded shells, mines and tripwires that were left behind in northern Ukraine by the retreating Russians.

A crater is seen following Russian bombing

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday.

The Russian military sustained a major blow Thursday when the flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukrainian officials say their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.

Flowers and toys were left on a fence at the railway station

Flowers and toys were left on a fence at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday. A missile strike killed at least 59 people and wounded dozens more when a rocket hit the railway station on Friday, April 8. 

The warship was 60 to 65 nautical miles south of Odesa when the fire ignited, and the vessel was still battling flames hours later while heading east, according to a Pentagon official. The loss of the ship would be a major military setback and a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Russia said the fire aboard the ship, which would typically have 500 sailors on board, forced the entire crew to evacuate. It later said the blaze had been contained and the ship would be towed to port with its guided missile launchers intact.

Cemetery worker Vladislav, left, takes a break

Cemetery worker Vladislav, left, takes a break from working at the funeral of Tetyana Gramushnyak, 75, killed by shelling on March 19 while cooking food outside her home in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

The ship can carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.

Police exhume the bodies of civilians killed

Police exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in the village of Volya, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. 
A cemetery worker takes a break

A cemetery worker takes a break from working in the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
Women wait at a bus station

Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday. 
