 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Day 52 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Day 52 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian media that the continuing siege of Mariupol could scuttle any attempts to find a negotiated end to the war.

“The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol — what they are doing now — can put an end to any format of negotiations,” Zelenskyy said in an interview.

The president's office said the southern port city is holding out but the situation is critical. The battle for Mariupol has come at a horrific cost to trapped and starving civilians. Locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies from residential courtyards and prohibiting new burials. It was unclear why.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that Ukrainian forces have been driven out of most of the city and remain only in the huge Azovstal steel mill.

Mariupol’s capture would allow Russian forces from the Crimean Peninsula to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland

Volodymyr Bondar, 61, mourns next to the grave of his son Oleksandr, 32,

Volodymyr Bondar, 61, mourns next to the grave of his son Oleksandr, 32, after burying him Saturday at the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A serviceman stands next to the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant

A service member stands next to the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces Saturday in Mariupol, Ukraine. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks.
Ukrainian servicemen walk among debris of damaged buildings after a Russian attack

Ukrainian service members walk among debris of damaged buildings after a Russian attack Saturday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee from Sloviansk city

A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus Saturday to flee from Sloviansk city, in Donetsk district, to travel to Rivne, western Ukraine
Civilians injured in a Russian attack are treated at a hospital

Civilians injured in a Russian attack are treated at a hospital Saturday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, looks at the black bags containing the bodies of dead civilians, while she waits for her son's body to be delivered to the morgue

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, looks at the black bags containing the bodies of dead civilians while she waits for her son's body to be delivered to the morgue so that she can have a decent burial in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on Saturday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. After nine days since the discovery of Vadym's corpse, finally Nadiya could have a proper funeral for him. This is not where Nadiya Trubchaninova thought she would find herself at 70 years of age, hitchhiking daily from her village to the shattered town of Bucha trying to bring her son's body home for burial.
n elderly woman walks in an empty street

An elderly woman walks in an empty streetSaturday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor, Spring 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at hestvp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you